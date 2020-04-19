One Mingo is enough

Latest update April 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
Everybody facing hardship right now. It will become worse very soon.
It will reach a stage which mankind never experience before. Is not dem boys seh suh. Is de Man above.
Already de whole world shut down. Some people asking questions like: Is this the end of de world?
Others asking where de Creator deh in all dis.
Dem boys want to make it very clear – He deh right where we left Him – on de outside of de world.
We took Him out of our schools- our schools shut down.
We took Him out de work place- our work places shut down.
We took Him out from our social life – our restaurants, clubs and sports arenas and de other liming spots now closed.
We took Him out of our guvment – guvment all over de world confused and don’t know wha fuh do.
As fuh Guyana…well we don’t have a guvment. All we have is a pack of scamps like Mingo, #156 Lolofeel and Fraudette.
We put our trust in Granger and Jagdeo- but dem failing us.
We put our trust in doctors- but dem failing us too
We put our trust in lawyers and dem are a set of …
We put our trust in Fraudette and everything showing
So where is de Creator in all of dis?
Let dem boys tell yall de Big Man is right where yall put him – outside of yall lives.
But, according to dem boys, He is still dere waiting to be invited back into everybody’s lives; back into our homes, schools, our workplaces, our social spaces, our hospital, our guvments and our world.
But Dem boys ain’t certain if he will welcome Mingo, #156 Lolofeel and Fraudette.
Talk half and pray dat de trio manage to get into de house of de Big Man above.
