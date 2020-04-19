March 2 Elections recount… PSC calls on Top Cop to guarantee safety at Arthur Chung Convention Centre

Latest update April 19th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Private Sector Commission has issued a call on the Commissioner of Police, Leslie James, to ensure the safety and security of those to be involved in the recount of ballots from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.
“The Commission calls upon the Commissioner of Police to ensure that every possible precaution is taken to guarantee the safety and security of the Arthur Chung Convention Centre,” the release said.
Below is the full statement.
The Private Sector Commission (PSC) notes the decision taken by GECOM to proceed with the recount of the ballots cast in the General and Regional Elections held on 2nd March 2020. The Commission commends the Chairperson, Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, for having arrived at a decision to move forward on this matter.
The PSC, as Accredited Observers, remain committed to our responsibility to observe the recount and that the recount is credibly conducted in accordance with the law reflecting the will of the people who cast their ballots in the elections.
It is now 47 days since General and Regional Elections took place without GECOM having declared a final result. It is imperative, therefore, for the country’s future, wellbeing and stability, that the recount is concluded without any further controversy and interruption and that the newly elected government takes office without further delay.
The Private Sector Commission, therefore, calls upon the Commissioner of Police to ensure that every possible precaution is taken to guarantee the safety and security of the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, the persons of the stakeholders involved and the process being conducted against any possible attempt to disrupt the procedures being put in place for the recount.
