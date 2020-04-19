Important measures to help you cope with COVID-19

By Hoyida Marks

Anxiety is usually, a normal, healthy human emotion. Too much of it though can torpedo a person’s typical mental state setting off significant stress.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed a surprising level of stress in a variety of ways among a significant number of persons causing public health officials to scratch their heads.

We humans have innate mechanisms to help us combat stress and we do so holistically with our natural physiological and psychological weapons to safeguard survival. Those who struggle, fail or refuse to activate their defensive artilleries such as feelings, thoughts and protective behaviours, will experience heightened levels of anxiety sometimes hamstringing their inability to function adequately.

Since late December 2019, words such as self-isolation, quarantine and physical and social distancing forced their way into our everyday vocabulary. Their popularity in the local vernacular must not mask however the attendant complexity public health decision-making face daily to activate these nationally for their anxious citizens who are now in a relatively permanent state of worry.

There are several practical ways which, if followed, can help maintain our equilibrium when it comes to managing the level of daily stress in this COVID-19 pandemic.

We must ENJOY RELAXATION. Our bodies are in a state of reduced physical and mental arousals and become less tense when we relax. Relaxation helps reverse some stress responses.

Then, we must also stay active adding exercises to our daily routine. Exercise is cathartic as it helps reduce stress created by tension which builds up in the mind. Exercise also helps build physical and mental energy and allows us to express emotions confidently. Physical exertion also stimulates the secretion of endorphins which helps enhance our mental well-being.

In the current COVID-19 pandemic it is very easy to overlook the ‘good medicine’ prescribed by the wise, ancient King, Solomon, who reminded us that “laughter is good medicine”, so embrace humour. Good jokes are found in books, movies, comedies, music, all of which are available on the ubiquitous social media especially YOUTUBE. Laughter helps release endorphins and therefore tends to relieve feelings of stress. Positive recorded music or playing musical instruments are also therapeutic and can reduce feelings of stress because sound soothes and relaxes the mind when its vibrations harmonise with the body’s frequencies. Activities such as visual and culinary arts, household management, ceramic or pottery making, and other creative activities are other ways we can express emotions, release endorphins to mitigate stress.

It is also advisable to pursue journaling as another good coping strategy. This helps people to reflect on experiences and release pent up emotions through writing. The catharsis of journal writing often provides insights into the likely cause(s) of stress and ways to modify it.

Very importantly, maintaining healthy relationships. Humans need love and a sense of belonging which is the third level of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. To live happily, it is essential to receive and give affection. The outbreak of COVID-19 reminds us starkly of the need and benefits of remaining interconnected with all persons in the centre of our lives. It also reminds that those we think are at the periphery of our existence are also important and must not be ignored.

Utilise technologies which help keep us connected even virtually. This is good for our lives and our mental health.

Do not ignore social support systems readily available. For persons who are low on food supplies or need someone to talk with about their anxiety or stress levels, identifying and contacting people, groups and organisations which can offer the badly-needed support to meet our needs can help reduce stress and worry during this time.

Anxiety can be lowered too if we comply with precautions outlined by the Ministry and public health authorities. Obedience puts one at less risk of stress since it becomes comforting to know that one is playing one’s part in protecting one’s self and loved ones during the extant coronavirus pandemic.

‘Infodemic’ is a virulent virus threatening to derail the work of public health specialists with its toxic brew of myths, misinformation, disinformation, innuendos and outright lies. Therefore, ensure that you gather relevant information from correct sources such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the US-based Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the local Ministry of Public Health. Gathering information from these, in combination with other reputable medical and professional experts, can reduce our vulnerability to panic, worry, stress and anxiety.

Our mental health is equally as important as our physical health. So participating in physical and intellectual activities can be a fillip for our psychological and social well-being as these tend to provide some much-needed alternatives to wallowing in states of mental or emotional strain and pain leading to anticipation of ill-defined misfortune and anxiety.

(Ms. Hoyida Marks is a Social Worker within the Health Sciences Unit of the Ministry of Public Health)