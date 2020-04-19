Fuel spill at Karouni mine was contained before EPA’s intervention – Troy Resources

– Measures implemented to prevent reoccurrence

Even before the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) intervened by way of issuing a 48-hour “safety pause”, Troy Resources Guyana Inc. says all steps were taken to ensure the containment of a fuel spill that occurred at its fuel farm at the Karouni Mill Site on March 22, last at approximately 21:00 hrs.

In its recount of the incident, Troy noted that during the refueling of the power station gravity tank, there was a failure of the automated fueling system which should have shut off the pump once the tank was filled. As a result, the power station gravity tank overflowed within the containment area where it is housed. However, at the time of the incident, Troy said that there was a breach of the containment outlet valve to the oil/separator which resulted in the spilled material flowing through the oil/water separator.

As a result of this, the spilled fuel flowed out of the oil/water separator at the drainage point and into the environment. According to Troy, it is estimated that approximately 5,000 litres of fuel passed through the oil/separator. After the clean-up of the area and oil/water separator, the Aussie firm said that approximately 1,000 litres of fuel was recovered while noting that there was no evidence of contamination to neither ground nor surface waters.

Following the incident, Troy said that the flow of fuel was stopped using the manual shut off value for the power station gravity tank and an electrician was summoned to fix the fault.

With regard to measures and procedures which were implemented to prevent future occurrences, Troy said that the outlet valve from the containment area to the oil/water separator was replaced and closed off. An overflow return pipeline was installed from the power station gravity tank to the ground tank supply to the power station gravity tank and a refresher training for fuel farm attendants was conducted.

Troy said that it also reviewed and revised its Preventive Maintenance (PM) plan for the fuel farm and increased the frequency to weekly and expanded the details of the PM.

The company said, too, that it has taken steps to ensure daily monitoring is being conducted to detect any advancement of contamination while adding that none has occurred thus far.

Kaieteur News understands that the contaminated soil was removed using an excavator to dig the contaminated soil and transported to the remedial area via trucks. Troy said that the excavated area was refilled with rocks to stabilize the area and prevent erosion in the future.

The company said also that the contaminated soil will remain in the lined pit and covered with plastic to protect the soil from weather and stabilized until a suitable method of long-term treatment/remediation is determined.