Extension to Stay in U.S. during Coronavirus Pandemic

By Attorney Gail Seeram

During this global coronavirus pandemic, many tourists with B-1/B-2 visas are not able to leave the U.S. before their given departure time. Many airports and ports of entries are closed and travelers cannot return home.

If you want to extend your stay in the United States, you must file a request with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on the Form I-539, Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status before your authorized stay expires. If you remain in the United States longer than authorized, you may be barred from returning and/or you may be removed (deported) from the United States.

The date of departure should be written on the entry stamp in your passport or your digital I-94 can be accessed online at https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov/I94/and select Get Most Recent I-94.

We recommend that you apply to extend your stay at least 45 days before your authorized stay expires and ask for at least six month extension.

You may apply to extend your stay if:

• You were lawfully admitted into the United States with a nonimmigrant visa

• Your nonimmigrant visa status remains valid

• You have not committed any crimes that make you ineligible for a visa

• You have not violated the conditions of your admission

• Your passport is valid and will remain valid for the duration of your stay

You may not apply to extend your stay if you were admitted to the United States in the following categories:

• Visa Waiver Program

• Crew member (D nonimmigrant visa)

• In transit through the United States (C nonimmigrant visa)

• In transit through the United States without a visa (TWOV)

• Fiancé of a U.S. citizen or dependent of a fiancé (K nonimmigrant visa)

• Informant (and accompanying family) on terrorism or organized crime (S nonimmigrant visa)

Additional evidence will be required to prove the tourist is self-sufficient financially and will not rely on U.S. government benefits while in the U.S. during his/her extended stay.

Attorney Gail Seeram, LL.M., J.D., BBA

