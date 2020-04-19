Diabetic Association to host another distribution exercise next Sunday

Latest update April 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

As Guyana, much like the rest of the world, continues to feel the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a number of measures have been employed at various levels of society to help persons to cope, especially those with underlying conditions. Health officials have found that persons with underlying medical conditions are among the most vulnerable for COVID-19 complications.

Some of the items that will be distributed.

The Guyana Diabetic Association has been doing its part to lend support to diabetic patients. In this regard the organisation earlier this month distributed a quantity of strips and insulin.
But even more support will be forthcoming from the Association come next Sunday (April 26, 2020). This is according to the Association’s President, Ms. Glynis Alonzo-Beaton. She said that between the hours of 9am and 12 noon there will be a distribution of medications including for flu, pain, fever, etc., in addition to strips, insulin, needles and other items for diabetics.
The medications were donated to the Association compliments of Timothy Alonzo of the USA, who has been offering such assistance on an annual basis.
Members of the Association, Alonzo-Beaton said, are asked to take note of this activity which will be venued at the VNK Logistics Inc, formerly Clean Car Complex (drive through car wash), opposite the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Registration of new members will also be facilitated on the same day.
At the venue, it is expected that about two doctors and a pharmacist will be on site, and according to Alonzo-Beaton, persons desirous of accessing the medications can offer a small financial contribution or donation to the Association to help offset shipping and handling costs.

