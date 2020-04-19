Building technology to solve social issues… Software developer and digital entrepreneur, Samantha Sheoprashad, is a ‘Special Person’

By Rehanna Ramsay

Representation is critical in every sphere of society and in the field of Information Technology (IT); the need for the involvement of more women and girls is evident.

According to global statistics, women make up less than 40 percent of the people employed in the IT sector worldwide.

This week’s Special Person is helping to defy the status quo in this regard. In fact, her work as a software developer and IT specialist is providing the Guyanese populace, as well as the world over, with essential services during the pandemic.

Through her company, Trifinity Solutions, Samantha Sheoprashad has been working assiduously to ensure her clients and their customers are provided with efficient service. Sheoprashad said that given the fact that most people are quarantined at this time, online shopping, delivery services and other forms of web interactions have become vital.

She pointed out that the work of Trifinity Solutions is to help people save time and money, using features such as paperless transactions and automation to ensure customers can have access to these essential services 24/7.

Besides her professional efforts, the young entrepreneur is also using her tech skills to share helpful information about the COVID-19 pandemic via social media.

“We already have two platforms developed through Facebook Messenger to give real-time data and advice from the WHO website. A virtual map

which provides details of COVID-19 cases around the world,” Sheoprashad said.

The 29-year-old is also an educator for the Guyanese Girls Code programme which, “is looking to expose our girls to coding and using IT skills to solve social issues”.

She lists mental health advocacy as being among her parallel passions.

In fact, back in 2017, Sheoprashad received the Queen’s Young Leaders Award for work as a humanitarian youth and mental health advocate.

Sheoprashad was among scores of young people who were selected from different Commonwealth territories to go to Buckingham Palace in London to be presented with insignia by Queen Elizabeth II, herself.

Back then, the budding software developer was recognized for her work to help disadvantaged communities in her capacity as President of Enterprise Youth Development Group, an initiative which provided clothes and food to low-income families, while offering computer classes to underprivileged children, in addition to leading a successful suicide prevention project.

“I looked at it as an opportunity to fulfill my purpose as a humanitarian and youth leader; I saw it as a time to plant seeds for the future definition of leadership in my country; to lead through science, innovation, and entrepreneurship serving my beautiful country Guyana.”

It was indeed a surreal moment for Sheoprashad, who hails from a modest Enterprise, East Coast Demerara household, and whose earliest childhood

memories were made of climbing trees, playing cricket and singing bhajans, (Hindu religious songs) in the early morning.

She reminisced that, while growing up, time spent at the Mandir (Hindu Temple) was treasured. “So much so that I aimed to one day become a Hindu Priest.”

However, much like any other youngster her age, she enjoyed lots of outdoor activities -fishing with her siblings was among her favourite pastime.

“It was the life of a simple country girl growing up in a typically male-dominated environment, she said.

Though they are simple, members of the Sheoprashad clan were taught the value of education early on.

“From nursery to secondary school, my parents heavily influenced the nurturing of my educational development. I remember being very engaged in our school’s cultural activities, especially in dances and folk plays,” she said.

As such, the young Sheoprashad excelled at school, especially at science and art, which were among her favourite subjects as a pupil of Enterprise Primary School, and later, Annandale Secondary.

She explained that both subjects fed her desire for experiment.

“I ended up choosing art, agricultural science, and then I made a switch to the computers.”

Throughout, she enjoyed working with computers despite the fact that it was a male-dominated field.

“Many times, I was advised against it; that it a boy thing. But I chose it because I felt computer science was going to be the canvas upon which I could express my creativi

ty. The education system to some level made me feel stifled, but computers fascinated me,” Sheoprashad added.

Since then, the young innovator has been dreaming of using technology as a tool for transforming Guyana and changing the world.

STAYING ALIVE

It was while pursuing those very dreams that Sheoprashad learnt that safeguarding her mental health and staying alive were as important as fulfilling her goals.

“I fell sick. I was dealing with a lot and I fell into severe depression. I even became suicidal at one point.”

However, with the right type of counselling and therapy, Sheoprashad soon recovered. The experience sparked a newfound compassion for people dealing with mental health issues. She noted, “There is just so much stigma, misunderstanding, and lack of compassion related to people dealing with mental health issues. I knew I had to do something about it as soon as I recovered.”

From that point, Sheoprashad’s life has been devoted to creating awareness opportunities to help persons with mental health issues. She even created the Stay Alive app, which combined psychology, linguistics and algorithms to decipher depressive statements online.

“I created several videos highlighting young people’s views on mental health in Guyana, how to self-care and retain counselling services. One of my

most popular projects is Mental Health Matters, under which the Stay Alive app was used. “

The idea, Sheoprashad said, was to merge technology with strategies, and help people find solutions to social issues. In the same vein, she created Eco-naire (Digital Ecosystem) which focuses on youth unemployment, youth living in poverty, at-risk youth and issues facing young people in general.

“Its aim is to reduce poverty, improve the mindsets, and teach young people to create their own job opportunities. These are things that keep me motivated, she added.

“And as a woman, who entered the Computer Science field, I had to remember that stress and challenges are inevitable. Just find opportunities to learn and grow from it all. Forge and develop your own destiny no matter what the world says about you.”

The University of Guyana graduate nonetheless continued on her career path which led to the University of Cambridge (London), the University of Massachusetts Lowell and the Institute of Commercial Management in the UK.

In 2002, Samantha was recognized with a National Star Camper Award. She was also awarded youth worker for both 2013 and 2014.

In 2014, she was a creative employment business opportunity participant with CARICOM. She was a part of a team that made the highest profits in a 24-hour business exercise.

And in 2016, the young innovator got the chance to showcase her software building and IT skills during her first international participation at the Global Entrepreneur and Innovations programme in Boston at the University of Massachusetts, where her innovation for depression placed 3rd in a Pitch Competition.

“In my computer scientist Camp, I dedicated my master’s funding to implement award-winning apps Stay Alive and Eco-naire which has leveraged local impact to force policymakers to rethink mental health and unemployment issues,” Sheoprashad said.

YOUTH AMBASSADOR AND FACEBOOK DEVELOPER CIRCLE LEAD

Sheoprashad reflected on her work over the past 17 years.

“I have been working with the youth department to empower young people in Guyana, the Caribbean, North America, and the Commonwealth.”

She has also made contributions to the national youth policy consultation and several other projects, including those geared toward realising the Sustainable Development Goals in schools, and finding jobs for young people.

The Queen’s Young Leader 2017 wears several other similar titles. She is also a CARICOM Youth Ambassador, a Global Peace Ambassador and Facebook Developer Lead Guyana.

She spoke specifically about becoming a Developer Circle Lead for Facebook, a role she took up late last year.

“I became the Facebook Developer Circle Lead in Guyana, launching with 150 Guyanese in attendance. The initiative focuses on the importance of the tech ecosystem for sustainable development in Guyana. This forum included pertinent Stakeholders such as educators, students, software developers, business owners, policymakers, government officials, etc., that are involved in the tech ecosystem.”

Through Facebook Developer Circle, Sheoprashad has been able to use their programmes and resources to train young Guyanese to become educated about the technologies available externally.

She recently returned from attending the Facebook F8 Summit and North America Developer Lead Summit, which focuses on providing developers and businesses with resources to bring the world closer together through innovation and creativity.

One of the highlights of her travel, Sheoprashad said, was meeting Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

“It was definitely a highlight for me. The experience has opened me up to a greater level and an understanding of how technology works, as well as helped me to sharpen my skills,” she reflected.

CO-FOUNDER

As the co-founder of Trifinity Solutions – a digital marketing agency, Sheoprashad has been providing cutting edge technological solutions, digital branding and coaching for small businesses.

The company specializes in working along with startups and new/budding entrepreneurs to build grow and maintain their digital presence. Their most recent project involved a partnership with small businesses to create a digital presence, and grow their online audiences and networks.

“At Trifinity Solutions, I am always focused on empowering entrepreneurs through the ecosystem. To enable this, there are constant mentorship and training sessions. I am locked in with our team to continuously improve their projects or missions. Time for self and family is listed,” Sheoprashad said of balancing her daily activities.

Speaking of family, the young entrepreneur who currently lives with her mother, adores her niece Aliyah, two, and her nephew, Alvin, four.

“When I need a break or I need to unwind, I play video games or watch comedy or YouTube videos with them. My niece, Aliyah looks like me when I was a baby, even down to marks, sleep traits and habits. And my nephew Alvin is so smart; his reasoning is way beyond his years. They keep me balanced.”

Sheoprashad said there was a time that she struggled with balance, but things have changed with greater experience. “I’ve grown to understand how successful people manage their time, to include time for myself and those around me.”

For her accomplishments, Sheoprashad credits her teachers, friends, mentors, lecturers and religious leaders.

“They have all guided me down the path towards becoming the greatest version of myself. While I don’t think it’s one specific person, I also give credit to my Hindu religion. It played a very critical role in this, because as a child scanning the photos of the Bhagavad Gita, I saw a picture of saints and sages helping people.”

“I instantly gravitated to this. Even as a four-year-old, I thought of becoming like this when growing up. Well, I’m not a sage or saint, but I do practice some of their teachings, way of life and devotion. I think it is more of a science of living than a religion,” she added.