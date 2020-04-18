Two in custody for attempted robbery under arms at Port Mourant

Two suspects presently in police custody are being questioned in connection with the attempted robbery committed on a couple at Port Mourant that left one person nursing a gunshot wound to the arm.

A senior police source disclosed that the individuals were picked up sometime yesterday based on information provided to them; however, they have not yet been placed on an identification parade.

Meanwhile, the injured victim identified as Roshnie Singh called “Coreen” is still hospitalised.

On Thursday April 16 around 20:30hrs at Lot 88 Free Yard Port Mourant, Berbice, two men armed with a cutlass and a gun invaded the home, which Singh shares with her partner, Joel Benn, and demanded cash and jewellery. Reports are that Singh was in her hammock in the lower flat of the two-storey wooden building and Benn had just stepped out of the bath when he observed two men, one brandishing a cutlass and the other a gun.

He told police that one of the men had a foreign accent and both wore masks. He stated that the men began to demand money and in an effort to ward them off his premises, he grabbed a spade and dealt one of them a lash. In retaliation, the other bandit discharged a round in Singh’s direction. She sustained a gunshot wound to her right hand. The men then fled the scene.

Singh was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital and was thereafter referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she was admitted.

This publication understands that .32 rounds and one .32 spent shell were recovered by police ranks who visited the scene shortly after.