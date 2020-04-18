Latest update April 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Sub-committee to guide social assistance efforts of COVID-19 task force

To provide effective relief services the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) yesterday announced the formation of a sub-committee to advice on social assistance.
The sub-committee is chaired by Director General, Joseph Harmon. It also comprises Ministers Catherine Hughes, Amna Ally and Haimraj Rajkumar, along with the NCTF’s Secretary, Imran Khan, and a designated senior official from the Ministry of Finance. This is according to a statement disseminated by the task force.
The sub-committee is expected to create a more strategic and effective approach to the force’s relief efforts.
Recently, Harmon announced that a similar approach is being taken by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).
To ensure that a more strategic long-term structure is put in place, he explained that the Commission’s hamper distribution exercise will be put on hold.
This is to allow the implementation of the new structure, which will see the distribution of food vouchers and cheques to the vulnerable population.
Under this new system, individuals requesting assistance will have to register in the government’s database system providing all the necessary information. Once this is done, the Ministry of Social Protection will verify the information after which the most appropriate type of assistance will be provided. (Shivanie Rampersaud)

