“Stay home, wear mask in public” – health officials warn – as COVID-19 cases jump to 63

“We need persons to persist with staying home and wear a mask when out,” was the warning of a health official in the heat of the COVID-19 battle. The health official has also observed with concern that “people are starting to be relaxed and moving around more.”

In fact, a number of health officials have shared similar sentiments in recent days, especially with the recent increase in the number of cases this week. The number of cases based on a Public Health Ministry update yesterday now stands at 63.

Despite a series of measures being implemented to restrict the spread of the disease, Guyana still managed to confirm 18 cases of the disease in one week—the highest figure that has been issued since the country announced its first case on March 12.

During her update to the nation yesterday, Volda Lawrence, the Minister of Public Health, disclosed that the current number of confirmed cases represents an increase of six in just 24 hours. However, up to press time the deaths remained at six.

Of the 63 positive COVID-19 cases, four are imported and the other 59 contracted the virus in Guyana. The confirmed cases in Region Four represent 87.7 percent of the cases in Guyana, with the majority of them originating from Georgetown.

The Health Minister went on to reveal that between February 26 and April 17, two hundred and eighty-three (283) individuals were tested for COVID-19, of which 220 returned negative. Thus far, nine have recovered.

Meanwhile, the number of persons in the Health Ministry’s isolation unit has increased to 48, while 15 are now in its quarantine facility. Four have developed worsened conditions and are now patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital seeking further treatment.

The Minister revealed too that the 30 – 49 age group accounts for the country’s highest number of positive cases, with a 4:1 ratio of males to females. She further added that those who tested positive by the use of self- reporting are part of the COVID-19 surveillance follow-up protocol.

Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded 2,078,605 confirmed cases with 139,515 deaths. While in the Region of the Americas, there are more than 700,000 confirmed cases with over 30,000 deaths.

Also during the update yesterday, the Director of Food Policy with the Ministry, Dinete Conway, took the opportunity to inform the public of foods found in Guyana, which they can consume to boost their immune systems.

“Vitamin A maintains the structure of the cells, respiratory track, skin, gut, and some common foods with Vitamin A in Guyana are eggs, cheese, oily fish such as sardines and mackerel, whole grains and beans, nuts and whole wheat flour,” Conway explained.

She went on to share that Vitamin B6, B9 and B12 contribute to the body’s first response once it recognises that a pathogen has entered. She noted too that nuts, green leafy vegetables, fish, chicken and meats are needed to build the body’s system to fight off foreign bacteria.

With regards to fruits rich in Vitamin C, the Director highlighted that one cherry has enough of the daily recommended intake of the supplement. “So you don’t need another supplement if you eat just one cherry,” she assured.

“So, let me wish you a safe weekend with these reminders…eat healthy and boost your immune system; remember to cover your nose and mouth as you’re about to step out; wash your hands thoroughly, do the elbow move as you cough and sneeze or use a tissue that you must discard immediately; and most importantly, stay six feet away from each other. Stay home! Stay safe! Save lives!” Minister Lawrence appealed.