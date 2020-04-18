SleepIn Hotel offers staff relief amidst COVID -19 pandemic

Latest update April 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
In light of the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in keeping with the company‘s corporate social responsibility (CSR), the management of the Sleep In Group of Hotels, has delivered to its staff food hampers. The SleepIn Group of Hotels has over 150 staff.
Further, the Management of the SleepIn Group of Hotels said in a release that it wishes to express its concern and solidarity with the Guyanese public and indeed, the rest of the world, especially their valuable local and overseas customers during this difficult time.
“We sincerely hope that everyone is taking all necessary precautions to avoid infection and the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). We take this opportunity to remind all to follow the guidelines set forth by the World Health Organization (WHO) and those of your respective governments and local authorities.”
In keeping with the established guidelines, the respective management of the SleepIn Group of Hotels has closed its pool bar and dine-in restaurant to the public. However, the hotel still offers take-out.
In the statement, SleepIn took the opportunity to wish everyone good health and safety during this period.
