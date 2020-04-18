Region 10 begins contacting tracing to combat COVID-19

– urges persons who might have been exposed to self-quarantine

The Regional Health and Emergency Committee (RHEC) of Region 10, through the Regional Health Officer (RHO), has issued a passionate and urgent plea for persons who have been in contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases to commence self quarantine. Dr. Pansy Armstrong, the RHO for Region 10, disclosed that after investigations of the two COVID-19 cases recorded in the region, it was recognised that both might have been infected by a common associate. As such, Dr. Armstrong is appealing to anyone who may have had contact with either of the two individuals (the confirmed cases) over the past two weeks to immediately self-quarantine. This, she said, is because there is a possibility that they too are infected.

The RHO said that the first victim had visitors from overseas who came for a funeral, while the second victim is related to a known associate of the first victim.

The appeal comes as part of the region’s continued proactive approach at contact tracing. Dr. Armstrong noted that contact tracing is pivotal in seeking to curtail the potential spread of the disease in the Region and beyond. “What we are aware of is that both individuals were infected by a known associate of them and there is a possibility that others may have been infected,” the RHO said.

“We are appealing to those persons to immediately self-quarantine at home to protect their families and others,” she stressed.

The RHO is also appealing to anyone within the Region who may be demonstrating signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to immediately contact the hotline numbers: 444-3007, 444-6127 or 444-6137. Once persons make contact via any of the hotlines, they will be able to speak with a public health nurse or doctor. Let me say, “Do not visit any health facilities, call the hotline and someone will reach out to you,” she reminded.

She added, “It is widely known that there is no known cure for COVID-19 but if the medical personnel within the Region are made aware of your situation then immediate medical attention and assistance can be rendered.”

She also said that the members of the public should not take the current situation lightly. According to her, the Ministry of Public Health continues to aggressively disseminate information regarding the disease and the required measures and guidelines should be followed. “As your RHO, I am personally appealing to everyone to follow the instructions as it is the only way of keeping us safe. Remember social distancing, wash your hands regularly and wear your mask when you are out, we must and should follow the guidelines to stay safe,” she urged.