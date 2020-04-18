PAHO/WHO rep. warns govt. not to lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon

By Mikaila Prince

Government has been warned not to lift the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions too soon. Dr. William Adu- Krow, the Pan-American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO-WHO) representative in Guyana, yesterday warned the government that removing the restrictions and curfews too early would not be in favour of restricting the spread of the disease.

“If at the 1st of May, the Government relaxes all of the curfews, and everything else, then the Government would record positive cases at an exponential rise. We will be getting over 5,000 cases in no time,” Dr. Adu-Krow highlighted during a virtual press conference yesterday afternoon.

He was keen to point out that since the Government implemented measures to restrict the spread of the disease on April 3, it has significantly reduced the projections made by PAHO-WHO, which estimated that Guyana was set to record 20,000 cases of the coronavirus.

“The measures that have been put in place are working, the measures that individuals are also taking… is working,” he said, while noting that national measures must be enforced for those who are found to be in contempt of the orders made by the authorities.

In a detailed presentation, Dr. Adu-Krow noted that the projected number of COVID-19 cases would only occur if nothing was done to contain the transmission. And with measures already in place, Guyana is below the average projection of cases.

He explained that, “On April 15, two hundred and ninety-five (295) cases were projected; we had only 55. That means 240 persons were spared. A lot is happening with the measures that have been put in place, and I think we need to also ensure that they are accepted by the population.”

The PAHO-WHO representative sympathised with those being both economically and socially by the partial lockdown that has been instituted, but emphasized that it is important to have the restrictions in place.

“We cannot say that we are fighting for lives and people should not be home for two years and then they have no livelihood. We also cannot say that because of livelihood, businesses are hurting and therefore, we would not think about lives and then open too quickly… We have to find a middle ground, and it is that middle point that is key and I am hoping we all come together to do what it is necessary,” he explained.

He also reminded individuals of their responsibility to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from possibly contracting the virus.

“Let us continue the social distancing, the physical distancing, the sneeze and cough etiquette, staying at home, if you don’t have anywhere to go, don’t go out. Let’s do the right thing so we can flatten the curve as early as possible so that we can go back to our normal lives,” Dr. Adu-Krow urged.

=