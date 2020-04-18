Over 100 Canadians repatriated to their homeland

The High Commission of Canada to Guyana has announced the departure of two humanitarian flights, operated by Canadian Airline, WestJet, to repatriate Canadian citizens from Guyana to Canada.

According to a statement from the Canadian High Commission, these flights are a part of the Government of Canada’s efforts to help Canadians return home after commercial flights were stopped on March 18 in efforts to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These flights complement the previous efforts made by the High Commission of Canada to support Canadians returning to Canada through Barbados and the USA. Over 100 Canadian citizens were repatriated through those efforts.

The statement added that Canada would like to extend its gratitude to the Government of Guyana for facilitating these humanitarian flights for Canadian citizens.

“The flight will be departing the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 15:30 hours. This is the first time WestJet has ever flown to Guyana. The second flight will be departing on Monday April 20 at 15:30,” the statement added.

The Canadian High Commission is not the only entity facilitating travel of its nationals to their homeland.

The American Citizen Services Embassy in Georgetown has also worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to take close to 1000 Americans and their families’ home.

The flights are facilitated by Eastern Airlines and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority.

The Embassy has been providing procedure for citizens living in Guyana who want to return home. “The State Department is rising to meet the historic challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, every day, all over the world. The US Government has no higher duty than to protect American citizens,” said the Embassy said on its Facebook page.

Only recently, US Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch, released a statement, telling all Americans in Guyana how hard the Embassy has been working to assist those who would like to return home.

“Our diplomats and Guyanese colleagues at the US Embassy in Georgetown are working around the clock to help US citizens in Guyana who need assistance at this historic time in our world’s history,” she said.