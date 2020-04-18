Lawyers want permission to work during curfew – airports reopening on May 3 to be assessed

The legal fraternity has appealed to authorities for lawyers to work during curfew hours.

The application is being considered by the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF).

On Thursday, the Task Force held another virtual meeting and a wide range of matters were considered.

“The NCTF announces that the Ministry of Education will not re-open schools on Monday, April 20 as was previously planned and that all schools will remain closed until further notice. E-learning will continue,” a statement from the Task Force said.

It was disclosed that the NCTF has appointed a sub-committee to advise on social assistance.

There has been increasing calls for the Civil Defence Commission and government to consider measures to help vulnerable family grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thousands of workers are believed to have no idea where their next pay cheque is coming from.

“This sub-committee is chaired by Director-General, Joseph Harmon, and includes Ministers Amna Ally, Catherine Hughes and Haimraj Rajkumar along with NCTF Secretary, Imran Khan, and is to also include a designated senior official from the Ministry of Finance.”

Meanwhile, with regards to foreigners stranded here, the Task Force said that it has received application for specially approved flights to repatriate them.

A request from the Canadian High Commission to repatriate Canadian nationals using WestJet has been approved.

“The advice and guidance of the Ministry of Public Health and the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority are critical in the NCTF decision-making in this regard,” NCTF said.

The NCTF also announced yesterday that it has received a formal request from the Guyana Bar Association to classify attorneys-at-law as essential workers who are required to work during the curfew hours of 6pm to 6am.

“This request is under consideration.”

With regards to Guyanese stuck abroad, the Task Force said that it continues to receive information of Guyanese citizens who are in various parts of the world and are seeking to return home.

The body made it clear that while it is sympathetic to their situation, it considers it a priority to ensure that all citizens in Guyana are protected from the spread of COVID-19 and reiterates that Guyana’s international airports remain closed to incoming passengers until May 3.

“An assessment is to be done, prior to May 3 to determine whether the airports can reopen to passenger traffic or whether it is necessary for the closure to be extended.”

The NCTF also appeared for citizens to continue and intensify practising social distancing, to adhere to the curfew and stay at home order and all official COVID-19 advisories.

“The NCTF remains concerned about the increasing numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guyana, now up to 63 in total, with 6 deaths and 9 recovered cases,” it added.