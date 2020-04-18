GTT supports HelpGuyana app

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) has partnered to introduce Guyana’s first-ever crisis management web and mobile app – HELPGuyana.

The app, which was developed by a stakeholder group of women from STEM Guyana in commemoration of International Day of Girls in ICT to benefit vulnerable groups, has now been customized for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the app, households needing support, can register to access assistance, businesses can advertise their goods and services, and delivery services can register to promote their offering. The app also enables users to anonymously report cases of domestic violence, fraud and other types of abuse.

“It is usually our vulnerable citizens who suffer most during a crisis. We wanted to use technology to better identify these persons and create a way to get them to help in an organised and reoccurring manner,” said Director of STEMGuyana, Karen Abrams.

“There are more than 30,000 vulnerable households in Guyana who will need help during a crisis. Many Guyanese citizens and organisations are willing to help and the HELPGuyana tool can be used to bridge that gap between those needing help and those equipped and willing to offer assistance,” Abrams added.

GTT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Justin Nedd, said the company is delighted to support the creation of the app. “We are always on stream with STEM Guyana’s initiatives as it continuously aims to bridge gaps in society through technology. I hope that persons utilise this app, especially during this time, to assist each other as we work to flatten the curve; we are in this together,” said Nedd.

The HELPGuyana app aims to enhance the lives of all citizens across Guyana through the use of technology. Persons can obtain more information on the app at www.helpguyana.com.