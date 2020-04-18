DOS Jones gives update on Boxers in Cuba Says Guyanese must fight COVID-19 together as one

Director of Sports of the National Sports Commission (NSC) Christopher Jones yesterday updated Kaieteur Sport on the latest news from Cuba regarding the stranded quartet of Olympic Boxing hopefuls.

Jones, who replaced Neil Kumar as Director of Sports in May 2015 after Kumar had served in that position since 1993, also spoke about the negative effects of COVID-19 on their programmes, while saying that it will take National unity as Guyanese fight the virus together as one.

Colin Lewis, Desmond Amsterdam, Dennis Thomas and Keevin Allicock arrived in the Caribbean’s largest Island for a three-month training stint back in early January and were scheduled to return home last month.

The Cuban trip was aimed at giving the pugilists every opportunity to properly prepare for the now suspended Olympic qualifiers in Argentina last month.

The 2020 Olympics scheduled for Tokyo Japan from July 24 to August 9 will now be contested next year due to the COVID-19 virus.

President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) Steve Ninvalle said that the Boxers had benefitted from the training but both Airports in Guyana were closed due to the COVID-19 a few days before they were scheduled to depart Cuba.

Ninvalle had sought assistance from the Government, which had helped to fund the stranded Boxers’ trip.

“Being out of the Country, away from their families coupled with being in a lockdown in a strange Country is taking its toll on them, this I was told by team leader (Colin Lewis) today (yesterday). But with the support of Ambassador and the Embassy staffers in Cuba they are trying their best to keep them in high spirits,” informed Jones.

According to Jones the Boxers have been moved to the Capitol, Havana were they are a bit more comfortable.

“It has affected in a major way, our programme started January month end. Albeit with one twelfth of the budget to spend on the continuation of our light it up campaign, ground enhancements and the Coaches and organizers programme for the 10 regions, all have been suspended,” Jones said, speaking about the impact the outbreak of the virus on the NSC.

When asked how much money he felt would be lost due to postponement of big Events slated for Guyana later this year like the CARIFTA Games and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) the Director of Sports said he did not have figures but confirmed it was a very significant amount.

The Bahamas will host next year’s CARIFTA Games, while Guyana is set host the 2023 Games which will be the 50th Games, while CPL says in light of recent media reports and as the effects of the COVID-19 virus impacts people around the world there has been some understandable speculation with regard to the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season which is scheduled to take place from 19 August to 26 September 2020.

CPL has been in constant communication with our medical advisors in recent weeks, as well as speaking with Cricket West Indies about the current situation with regard to cricket around the world, and at present there has been no discussion about moving the event.

CPL believes it is too early to make such a decision, but this is an evolving situation and we are carefully watching how events unfold in the Caribbean and around the world.

At present, the CPL team are planning for the tournament to take place as scheduled, whilst also looking at alternative plans should they be needed.

However, with cases of the virus increasing, especially in Jamaica and Trinidad and Governments likely to be hard pressed to produce funding for matches to be hosted in their Countries after this shut down is lifted, makes the August/September date seems highly unlikely.

“Situations like these bring out the best and the worst in all of us. COVID-19 doesn’t care about our Race, Religion, Political persuasion, sexuality, education or social status, it is a killer and we are the cure.

Yes! We, all of us are the cure, this cure could only take effect when we follow those guidelines of washing our hands and Social and physical distancing. And key to all of this is to stay at home and lend support to each other, share food and assist in paying a bill. We can beat COVID-19 by following those guidelines. We must fight COVID-19 together as one,” encouraged Jones, who was the shadow Sports Minister when the PPP/C was in Government.

Jones also had some advice for Athletes during their time of inactivity due to the Corona break.

“COVID-19 is not a stop it’s a pause, a pause from your intense training. That doesn’t mean you can’t train on the inside, getting your exercise indoors at home, doing Research online for bettering your technique, research on your sport discipline and reviewing your own performance. So don’t become a Couch potato” stressed Jones, who dabbled in Basketball in his younger days. (Sean Devers)