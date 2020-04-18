Dem boys want a likkle

Dem boys nah understand how de oldest profession in de world not being considered an essential service.

Dis is a time of stress for dem boys and dem boys really need to ease dem stress.

But dem boys can’t find dem gyals fuh ease dem stress.

Dem gyals seh dat is not de Coronavirus alone dat gat dem on lockdown. Is also Soulja Bai who issue an order which seh dat de oldest profession in de world not an essential service.

Dem gyals want protest. Dem claim dem does pay tax. When dem boys ask wah tax dem does pay, dem gyals seh: “Him-Cum Tax”.

Dem boys can’t even thief something. All dem short-time and strip-bars close down.

And fuh add insult to injury, you can’t even go by de seawall.

Dem boys vex with Soulja Bai.

Dem boys seh he should ah know better. He was a soldier. He, out of all the people in Guyana, should know if you keep loading yuh weapon, it gon gat to get fire sometime or de other.

Dem boys seh Soulja Bai spiteful.

Dem boys wan know if is because he old and cold and he frikken dat when he fire, it gan go “Poooffff!” rather than “Banggg!”

Talk half and bear yuh chafe.

Stay apart today so dat we can stay together tomorrow!