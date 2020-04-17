Port Mourant vendor shot during attempted robbery

A 45-year-old vendor is currently a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, nursing a gunshot wound to the arm. Injured is Roshnie Singh called “Coreen” of Lot 88 Free Yard Port Mourant, Berbice.

Reports are that just around 20:30 hrs last night, two men – one armed with a gun and another with a cutlass – barged into the home she shares with husband Joel Benn, and began to demand that the couple hand over all their cash and jewellery.

Singh told police that one of the men spoke in a foreign language, while the other made demands. She added that her husband in an attempt to ward off the men, picked up a spade, and dealt the bandit with a cutlass, a lash to the head. However, the other intruder discharged a round towards his wife and it hit her on her right arm. The suspects then fled.

The injured Singh was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was examined by a doctor on duty, who treated and referred her to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was further treated and admitted to the female ward.

Two live .32 rounds and one .32 spent shell were found in Singh’s home.