Latest update April 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Port Mourant vendor shot during attempted robbery

Apr 17, 2020 News 0

A 45-year-old vendor is currently a patient at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, nursing a gunshot wound to the arm. Injured is Roshnie Singh called “Coreen” of Lot 88 Free Yard Port Mourant, Berbice.
Reports are that just around 20:30 hrs last night, two men – one armed with a gun and another with a cutlass – barged into the home she shares with husband Joel Benn, and began to demand that the couple hand over all their cash and jewellery.
Singh told police that one of the men spoke in a foreign language, while the other made demands. She added that her husband in an attempt to ward off the men, picked up a spade, and dealt the bandit with a cutlass, a lash to the head. However, the other intruder discharged a round towards his wife and it hit her on her right arm. The suspects then fled.
The injured Singh was rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was examined by a doctor on duty, who treated and referred her to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she was further treated and admitted to the female ward.
Two live .32 rounds and one .32 spent shell were found in Singh’s home.

More in this category

Sports

Adams is focused on personal fitness during Covid-19 lockdown Wants to see more cricket in Essequibo

Adams is focused on personal fitness during Covid-19 lockdown Wants...

Apr 17, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed Even though talented Essequibo all-rounder Ricardo Adams is not on the cricket field, he is working hard to ensure that his body remains fit by working out and performing his...
Read More
GMR&SC executive and Team CAMS continue fight against covid-19

GMR&SC executive and Team CAMS continue...

Apr 17, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians (Part 7) Lloyd talks about leading the invincibles

What cricket means to West Indians (Part 7) Lloyd...

Apr 16, 2020

Fruta Conquerors doing their part to flatten covid-19 curve

Fruta Conquerors doing their part to flatten...

Apr 16, 2020

Youths calling on authorities to upgrade Tuschen playfield

Youths calling on authorities to upgrade Tuschen...

Apr 15, 2020

National footballers waiting out pandemic in Miami

National footballers waiting out pandemic in

Apr 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019