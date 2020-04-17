New measures introduced for E’bo ferry services

Relative to the recent outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, under the direction of the Government of Guyana, said it is continuing to implement measures to reduce the transmission of the deadly virus.

The ministry said there are new operational timings for ferry services travelling from Parika to Leguan, Supenaam, Bartica and Wakenaam.

“Please note that the schedule has been amended to facilitate the increased carriage and transport of goods and food supplies to the respective communities, while in compliance with the imposed national curfew.”

Effective from today, Friday, April 17, 2020, the following is implemented:

Parika-Bartica (Return Trip)

Three return trips will be allowed to Bartica on the following days -Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday with the timings as follows:

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the ferry will depart Parika for Bartica at 05:00 AM and will depart Bartica at 12:30PM.

On Saturdays, the ferry will leave Parika at 06:00 AM and depart Bartica at 12:30PM.

Leguan-Parika (Return Trip)

Ferry services will only operate on Wednesdays and Sundays from Leguan to Parika. The ferry will depart Leguan at 07:00 AM and Parika at 4:00 PM.

Wakenaam-Parika (Return Trip)

For Wakenaam, two trips will be permitted per week on Mondays and Fridays. The ferry is scheduled to depart Wakenaam at 06:00 AM and leave Parika at 4:00 PM.

Supenaam-Parika (Return Trip)

One return trip will be permitted on weekdays from Supenaam to Parika. The ferry will depart Supenaam at 07:00 AM and leave the Parika Stelling for Supenaam at 2:00 PM.

According to the ministry, as a matter of compliance with international and national guidelines in observance of social distancing, these vessels plying the various routes will only transport half of the passengers.

This means, no more than 200 persons will be allowed on the ferry to ensure proper adherence to health and safety measures at this time.

“The Ministry sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience these measures may cause but reminds the travelling public that it is of paramount importance that the health and safety of the Guyanese populace be taken into consideration, as persons continue to lose their lives as a result of the Coronavirus. We implore persons to stay at home for their own safety at this time and obey the curfew and directions for the health of the population at large.”

There was no work on the ferry that runs on the Region One route.