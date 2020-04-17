Minister Norton expresses condolences on passing of literary icons

DEAR EDITOR,

The Hon. Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton wishes to express his sincerest condolences on the passing of Guyanese literary icons, Dr. Michael Gilkes and Mr. Samuel Rudolph Seymour, better known as ‘Rudy’.

Dr. Gilkes was a celebrated poet, actor, playwright, director, and literary critic. According to reports, Gilkes passed away on Tuesday morning after spending three nights in the intensive care unit fighting the Covid-19 coronavirus in England.

He died at the age of 86. His last piece of work was a film titled, “Maira and the Jaguar People”, which was directed and produced in collaboration with the Makushi community of Surama.

There were also reports on the passing of former Guyanese newspaper cartoonist, Rudy Seymour who succumbed in New York City at the age of 93.

Both Dr. Gilkes and Mr. Seymour have made indelible contributions to the Cultural and Creative Arts industry in Guyana and we hope that their families take comfort in the fact that their work will forever be cherished as tangible aspects of Guyana’s history.

May their souls find eternal rest.

Ministry of Social Cohesion