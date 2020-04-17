Health Ministry confirms two new cases of COVID-19 – total moves to 57

As of yesterday, April 15, two more individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 57.

This was disclosed by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, during her COVID-19 update to the nation. Up to press time, the number of deaths remained at six.

Minister Lawrence disclosed that between February 26 and April 16, some 260 individuals were evaluated for coronavirus, of which 203 tests came back negative.

She added that in the Ministry’s quarantine and isolation facilities, the numbers are 14 and 42, respectively.

Four individuals who have developed worsened conditions are now patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Furthermore, the health official was keen to emphasize that nine persons have recovered thus far.

“Of the 57 positive COVID-19 cases, four are known to have a travel history and the other 53 persons contracted the Coronavirus Disease in Guyana,” Minister Lawrence explained, while noting that Region 4 represents more than 80% of cases.

To date, most of those who tested positive are males. In the over-50 age group, males and females are almost equally affected. However, in the 30 – 49 age group, most of those who have tested positive are almost 4:1 when comparing males to females

The Health Ministry’s COVID-19 hotline continues to receive calls from concerned citizens which now total 2,066. “We thank you for these calls and wish to remind you to use the COVID-19 App as well as the hotline in your regions to seek information on this disease,” the Minister said.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), spoke to you about those persons with underlying conditions that are at additional risk for developing the more complicated form of COVID-19.

Let me remind you of those conditions: chronic lung diseases such as Asthma & Bronchitis as well as those associated with smoking high blood pressure and heart diseases, diabetes or high blood sugar, and diseases associated with immune-compromised conditions such as HIV, cancers especially persons on treatment, Lupus among others.”

“Dr. Persaud also mentioned that in Guyana there is a large group of persons as early as their mid-twenties who have these conditions. So, I am appealing to all those persons who fall in this group to take all precautions to prevent this disease. Further, if you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19, act promptly and seek medical assistance via our hotline, the COVID-19 app and/or the nearest Health Facility,” Minister Lawrence concluded.