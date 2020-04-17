Guyana among countries recognised for commitment to CCJ as final appellate Court

Guyana is among four CARICOM States being recognised for commitment to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as a final court of appeal.

In a statement issued to mark the Court’s 15th Anniversary, President of the CCJ, Justice Adrian Saunders noted that in its Appellate Jurisdiction, the CCJ is the final court of appeal for criminal and civil matters for those countries in the Caribbean that alter their national constitutions to enable the CCJ to perform that role.

Justice Saunders said that at present, four states access the Court in its Appellate Jurisdiction, these being Barbados, Belize, Dominica and Guyana.

He said “by signing and ratifying the agreement establishing the Caribbean Court of Justice, Member States of the Community have demonstrated a commitment to making the CCJ their final court of appeal.

The Court is the realisation of a vision of our ancestors, an expression of independence and a signal of the region’s coming of age.

Saunders, who leads a panel of seven judges, admitted that “while the current global environment is a sombre one as we fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to acknowledge this milestone”.

“It is important that we thank all of the countries that have allowed us to serve them, both in the original and appellate jurisdictions. We also thank counsel both from the region and outside the region who have appeared before the Court and assisted us with their submission. Your faith in us is our driving force as we continue to work towards “providing accessible, fair and efficient justice for the people and states of the Caribbean Community”.

The CCJ President said that since its inauguration in 2005, the Court has worked on the premise that it is more just than a building, it is a service.

“This is a service that we have taken seriously, as the establishment of the CCJ was a defining moment in the history of the people of the region.

For those countries that embrace our appellate jurisdiction, it symbolises the end of colonial ties. Even for those states that only operate under the Court’s original jurisdiction, the CCJ signalled a new and different approach to regionalism.”

As such, Saunders said the Court has adopted its vision “To be a model of judicial excellence.”

“We have risen to the challenge, ensuring that we produce quality judgments that are responsive to the needs of the region and are reflective of our history, values and traditions.”

According to Saunders, the CCJ has also promoted a culture that supports legal development, one that enhances the quality of judges and court administration throughout the region.

This has resulted in capacity-building bodies such as the Caribbean Association of Judicial Officers, the CCJ Academy for Law and The Judicial Reform and Institutional Strengthening Project, each of which helps to transform the legal profession and justice sectors across the wider Caribbean.

The Court has been one that long responded to the need to meet its peoples virtually, Saunders added.

For quite some time now, technology has afforded all of the Court’s filing and case processing and management systems to be conducted electronically or automatically.

“Many hearings are conducted via video conferencing. Our new Practice Directions allow for emergency hearings so that we can continue our work seamlessly in both sure and uncertain times,” he said.