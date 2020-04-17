Greenidge not fired; removal associated with ‘cleaning the slate’ – Harmon

Carl Greenidge was not fired from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, nor was he terminated. Rather, his removal from the Ministry is part of the President’s endeavour to clean the slate, in anticipation of a possible new term for the government, dependent on the eventual outcome of the March general and regional elections.

This was the assertion of Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon, when asked yesterday whether Greenidge was fired.

A report in another section of the media had indicated that the Foreign Affairs Minister turned Foreign Secretary was no longer with the Ministry.

Harmon explained yesterday that the President is “doing what he has to do” in terms of bringing the engagements of Ministers, advisors and other such personnel to an end.

“This is what you call cleaning the slate,” he said.

Harmon explained that, thereafter, those persons would be invited to meet with the President to determine what their role would be in a possible future cabinet or government, as “the President has to make a determination as to what his cabinet will look like, and his Ministers in that way”.

He explained that the persons would contemplate their role and say to the President “this is my proposal, let us discuss it”.

The question some would ask at this point is: Why hasn’t the slate yet been cleaned entirely?

Harmon said that his understanding is that letters were prepared for everybody “but because of the situation that occurred afterwards with recount for Region four and so on, the President was not able to complete sending off to all the other persons involved”.

Any question about Greenidge being fired would “certainly” just be an attempt to single out the persons who have already received the letter, Harmon posited. He said that it is just a general procedural matter, after which there will be a discussion on the way forward.