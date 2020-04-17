GMR&SC executive and Team CAMS continue fight against covid-19

Latest update April 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) with support from Team CAMS in the United States of America, has come good on its promises to help flatten the curve in the fight against coronavirus in Guyana with another donation to the West Demerara Hospital this week.

Some of the supplies recently donated by the GMR&SC and Team CAMS.

In a correspondence to the media, the club’s vice-president Shiraz Roshandin, noted that the club’s aim currently is to support the frontline healthcare workers in the public system by ensuring they have a steady supply of basic amenities.
Roshandin noted that, “To limit the spread (of coronavirus) it takes the whole of Guyana to act responsibly and it is equally important we ensure that those who are trying to safeguard the nation are not preoccupied with where they will get some basic things to do their job. As such, we as a group are ensuring these healthcare workers are stocked with hand sanitisers, gloves and masks along with various food items.”
The GMR&SC along with team CAMS and other persons have already made donations to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, Diamond Diagnostic Centre and the West Demerara institution once before.
Currently, the club is seeking to build several protective ‘aerosol boxes’ for healthcare workers. They are encouraging persons to come on board and assist in the construction of such boxes.

