GECOM people back in de disco

Latest update April 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Apr 17, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem boys did warn y’all that you can’t put cat fuh watch milk. Dem seh that the OAS seh the same thing, but in different words.
Bruce de Goldfish, the former Jamaica leader, tell GECOM that the OAS nah want fuh see bias people involve in the recount. He mean all of dem who been engaged in rigging should play no part in the recount. Dem boys agree wid he.
But dem boys know how some of dem gat no sham… like you know who.
Dem boys seh too much fancy footwork tekkin’ place with this recount. It look like the old crooks up to dem old tricks again. Dem believe dem back in de disco and on the dance floor – skatin’, slippin’ and slidin’.
No name, no warrant! But dem boys know who should be there and who should not be. Dem boys know that some of dem only pretending dem want recount. Dem real plan is to create a kerfuffle – a big commotion. Dem dragging it out to put things in place.
Dem boys feel the foot-dragging with the recount could change overnight. All dem US embassy got to do is ask some of dem scamps in GECOM to bring in dem passports. Yuh gun see how quick dem guh get sense.
Wah miss some a dem, nah guh pass dem. Dem holding de country to ransom with dem shadiness. And dem boys know that the whole world seeing wha going on, and that dem embassy gun tek action when the time is right. Every man jack who try to rig elections gun gat to face the music.
Talk half and wait fuh see who spouse and pickney gun get letter from de embassy soon.
