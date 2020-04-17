Blood bank experiences severe shortage due to COVID-19 fears

The National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) is experiencing a severe shortage of blood as a result of growing concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 infectious disease. Kaieteur News understands that persons have not been visiting the blood bank which is located in the compound of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to donate.

However, the NBTS has nonetheless assured that individuals are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 by virtue of visiting the facility if they desire to lend a helping hand by donating the life-saving substance. The NBTS usually holds nationwide blood drives.

A sufficient blood supply is necessary to achieve universal and timely access to safe blood transfusions in the nation’s health system. The World Health Organisation [WHO] has said that “an adequate and reliable supply of safe blood can be assured by a stable base of regular, voluntary, unpaid blood donors. These donors are also the safest group of donors as the prevalence of blood-borne infections is lowest among this group.”

Also the World Health Assembly [WHA], an arm of the WHO, on its website, “urges all member states to develop national blood systems based on voluntary unpaid donations and to work towards the goal of self-sufficiency”.

The global body has also made it clear that the risk of transmission of serious infections, including HIV and hepatitis, through unsafe blood and chronic blood shortages brought global attention to the importance of blood safety and availability.

“With the goal of ensuring universal access to safe blood and blood products, WHO has been at the forefront to improve blood safety and availability,” the website also highlights.