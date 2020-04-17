Latest update April 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Another flight leaves with US citizens, permanent residents

Apr 17, 2020 News

A US Marine guard was among 200 persons who left Guyana earlier this week on board an Eastern Airlines flight to the United States.

US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch (at left) watches some of the departing passengers

The special charter was coordinated by the US Embassy in Georgetown, with the Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch and her Deputy Chief of Mission stopping by the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to wish the departing Americans and their families well.
“The Embassy has helped nearly 1000 Americans and their families return home through these repatriation flights over the last few weeks,” the embassy said in a statement.
The embassy had requested authorities for the special flight. It has been about six weeks now since the country’s airports have been ordered closed as part of the COVID-19 measures to halt the spread of the virus.
The authorities had given permission for special flights to leave and come in. All commercial flights have been banned.

New 2019