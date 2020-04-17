Another flight leaves with US citizens, permanent residents

Latest update April 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
A US Marine guard was among 200 persons who left Guyana earlier this week on board an Eastern Airlines flight to the United States.
The special charter was coordinated by the US Embassy in Georgetown, with the Ambassador, Sarah-Ann Lynch and her Deputy Chief of Mission stopping by the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to wish the departing Americans and their families well.
“The Embassy has helped nearly 1000 Americans and their families return home through these repatriation flights over the last few weeks,” the embassy said in a statement.
The embassy had requested authorities for the special flight. It has been about six weeks now since the country’s airports have been ordered closed as part of the COVID-19 measures to halt the spread of the virus.
The authorities had given permission for special flights to leave and come in. All commercial flights have been banned.
:
Apr 17, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed Even though talented Essequibo all-rounder Ricardo Adams is not on the cricket field, he is working hard to ensure that his body remains fit by working out and performing his...
Apr 17, 2020
Apr 16, 2020
Apr 16, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
The traditional saying that you give someone a basket to fetch water hardly applies to what APNU+AFC is asking the American... more
The belated attempt by APNU+AFC to swing official US opinion in Washington is a clear case of the Coalition lacking a proper... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Despite a lofty statement on March 26, the world’s richest nations, the G20, have responded poorly... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]