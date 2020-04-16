Young entrepreneur looking to introduce ‘drone delivery’ service

Worried about going out to make your daily purchases? Well the proprietor of Foodmonkey Guyana, Nigel Carter, is saying don’t.

Carter introduced the Foodmonkey venture in 2018 with the intention of providing a fast food delivery service. The service is accessed via the Foodmonkey app or the Foodmonkey website and the orders made are picked up by a delivery agent. Many people have been accessing the delivery service.

But with the recent call for social distancing and appeals for persons to stay home to effectively combat COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, Carter is hoping to soon offer his clients another shopping alternative in conformity with the social distancing advisory.

However, this will require clearance from the relevant authorities. Carter explained “we are hoping to introduce a service whereby drones instead of people will make the delivery.”

But there are currently some restrictions as it relates to the use of drones. However, Carter is optimistic that given the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the authorities will swiftly give clearance for his inclusion of drone delivery, a service he envisions will be complemented by payment by way of money transfers.