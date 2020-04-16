Latest update April 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Two remanded for murder of Timehri man

Apr 16, 2020 News 0

Twenty-two-year-old Winston Long, a farmer, and Jeremy Small, 19, a labourer, both of Base Road Timehri, East Bank Demerara, were yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of 24-year-old Lawrence Benjamin.

Remanded: Winston Long

Long and Small were arraigned before Magistrate Sunil Scarce in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court, when the indictable charge was read to them.
The charge stated that on April 5, 2020, at Timehri East Bank Demerara, Winston and Jeremy killed Lawrence Raymond Benjamin of Ice House Road, Timehri.
According to information, on the day in question, Benjamin and the defendants had a misunderstanding.

Dead: Lawrence Benjamin

However, later that day Benjamin was found covered in blood in a sitting position in a chair at a shed in Timehri with stab wounds to his neck.
It was reported that Winston and Jeremy allegedly confessed to killing Benjamin.
Benjamin was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival. An investigation was launched and the defendants were later arrested and subsequently charged with murder.
They are expected to make their next court appearance on May 27, 2020, where they will receive the statements in the matter.
Long was previously charged for armed robbery and even served jail time. On July 24, 2017, he was among 13 prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison.

 

