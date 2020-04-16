The election conspirators are going to make thousands die from COVID-19

All the warnings for Guyana are dire. The latest are from Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Director of Medical Services at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. He said that the hospital can be overwhelmed with an influx of victims. He looked at the availability of beds and ventilators.

PAHO has warned that the Caribbean could be in for a full blast in the coming weeks. If any country will be hit hard, it is Guyana for one commonsensical reason – the election conspirators in GECOM and APNU+AFC cannot abide by COVID-19 restrictions because of the ongoing mechanisms being used to rig the 2020 national election. To continue to use subterfuge to stop the declaration of the PPP as the winner, the conspirators will have to expose people. Here how it is commonsensical and here are the types of people who are going to die.

A word on what took place during the court cases. I saw clips of APNU+AFC supporters in their dozens chanting support for the APNU+AFC and they were all without masks and actually within touching distance of each other. The police did not disperse them. Is it possible that some of those persons became victims? They were brought to court by APNU+AFC activists.

Here is what is really bestial about these political organizers. One of the second-tier leaders of the PNC was talking to the chanters with his face mask on but none of the demonstrators had masks. Now interestingly, the opposition parties have their supporters watching the containers with the ballot boxes. But they are all wearing masks and they are not huddled together.

One of the watchers is Brian McIntosh who lives a few yards from me in our compound. Each afternoon while walking my dog in the compound, I would see three cars bring him home and all the occupants have face masks.

Who are these people that are going to die for COVID-19 compliments of the power-crazy riggers? When the recounting starts, whether in April or May, the APNU+AFC is going to go to low income enclaves in Georgetown and bring out those chanters. These people are going to die from COVID-19. They know they are going to die, the leaders in APNU+AFC know these poor folks are going to die but this is what heartless leaders do to people when they are power-drunk.

State security personnel will be at risk. Remember when the GECOM conspirators decided to remove the containers from the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC), police had to accompany the vehicles to Kingston. Police had to be in the streets regulating traffic. Party supporters were out there too and the police were mingling with them trying to stop both types of supporters – APNU+AFC and opposition parties – from interacting.

GECOM is bringing back the containers to the ACCC. Again people’s lives would be endangered. Personnel from GECOM, police and party supporters are going to be in touching distance. We come to the disaster point. After the counting is over, APNU/AFC isn’t going to accept a PPP victory. Here is where the coronavirus will devastate this country.

APNU/AFC will marshal their troops to picket and demonstrate. APNU/AFC will go to court to claim the process was flawed and they are going to put hundreds of supporters outside the court. Those mini-bus drivers who transport them, the people who share out the food for them, will all be vulnerable to COVID-19. My honest opinion is that a large number of people will be infected.

A large number of people will die. What is so sad about these deaths is that those who are paid to demonstrate and those party fanatics who will die without anyone even blinking an eye at their demise. But even sadder are the lives of police men and women who are going to die.

It is so simple to predict the death toll from COVID-19 in the coming weeks in Guyana. If PAHO is saying that the Caribbean can expect a blast and you have a country with political instability in which security personnel, election officials, party supporters and police officials are in the streets touching each other, mask or no mask, you are going to get huge cases of infection.

Can this death train be stopped? I doubt it. There are beasts, bestial creatures and sadistic humans that can stop it but they will not. They want power and they feel if they remain in power without accepting the results of the 2020 election, they will survive the crisis and COVID-19 and live to enjoy their power. I hope when the blast comes, that PAHO predicts, life will not be unfair and the blast will not kill innocent people.

