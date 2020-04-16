The APNU+AFC does not believe its own discredited narrative

The APNU+AFC is wasting its time in pedalling the fake narrative that it won the 2020 General and Regional Elections. Not even its most zealous supporters are of that view. They know that what may be afoot is another barefaced attempt at stealing the elections.

The Coalition, however, may have a different target audience. It may be playing to the gallery of simpletons who usually fall for any fake narrative. If this is the audience to which the new APNU+AFC narrative is directed, one has to question the Coalition’s motives and its methods.

The APNU+AFC had little problems with the results in the nine electoral districts which were declared, prior to District Four, but once a problem emerged with the tabulations of the District Four’s results, it asked for a recount in District Five, a request which it subsequently recalled.

Its contention that the results of District Four, as declared by Mingo, are in keeping with past voting trends and consistent with statistical probability, has been debunked. Such a contention has no merit. The Coalition is engaged in speculation rather than credible statistical analysis.

The APNU+AFC has failed to convince itself that it won the elections. It may still, however, be able to sway some simpletons who may be manipulated to cause trouble or to question how the actual recount differs from what the Coalition has been telling them. It is hoped that APNU+AFC is not setting the stage for this type of mischief.

If the APNU+AFC believes it won the elections, it can do one of three things. The first is to make public its Statements of Poll (SOPs) for District Four which would show the number of votes it received vis- a-vis the other parties. It has those SOPs but it has refused to make them public.

The second thing which the Coalition can do is to ask the Chief Elections Officer to make public his SOPs for District Four. Every polling agent, at each polling station, is supposed to send a copy of his or her SOP to the Chief Elections Officer. But the APNU+AFC has refrained from making such a call.

The third thing which the APNU+AFC can do is take action to halt the prevarication over the recount of the ballots. The recount has been agreed upon by the President and the Leader of the Opposition and neither has said that they are no longer interested in a recount of all the ballots.

Why is there this new narrative being pedalled, including the reproduction of discredited analyses which purport to show that past voting trends would confirm the Mingo results. The APNU+AFC must not believe that they can kerfuffle the recount process, having planted in their supporters minds that they have won the elections, in the hope that when they are deemed to have lost, their supporters will get angry.

Why is the APNU+AFC going to extreme ends, including claiming that there was Russian interference in the elections, to show that it won the elections? It knows better than that.

The last time that same narrative was pedalled was in 1997 when the PNC made out that it was cheated of the elections. The Caricom Audit Team came and went through every single ballot box. We know what happened.

Some of the agitators, from that period, are back and peddling the line that the PPPC does not want a recount and that the APNU+AFC won the elections. Discredited persons are at it again.

There may also be a motive of self-interest in the spreading of these false narratives. It is a means of protecting the agitators from the wrath of their supporters. When the people realize that they have been deceived they tend to turn against their leaders. What better way to deflect that wrath than to make the Opposition the target.

There are bound to be implosions within the PNCR and the AFC as a result of the third successive defeat to the PPPC – the first two at local government elections and now at the general and regional elections. There are bound to be calls for a new leadership within the PNCR and the AFC. What better way to prevent this from happening and to maintain the status quo ante than to claim that you were cheated not defeated.

