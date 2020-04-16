Public schools to remain closed for indefinite period

– Education Ministry to continue offering lessons via internet, radio and TV

With closure of schools extended beyond April 20, the Ministry of Education is planning strategies to keep children actively engaged in the academic learning process. Chief Education Officer (CEO) (Ag), Ingrid Trotman, told Kaieteur News yesterday that the top brass of the Education Ministry had a meeting to plan the way forward.

She said, however, that the Ministry has not decided on setting up virtual classrooms as yet.

“Given the situation with COVID -19, we know for sure that schools will remain closed for a period extended beyond April 20. The Ministry is at present meeting on the way forward since the period that we anticipated will soon expire,” the acting CEO said.

She continued, “The Ministry has been offering students lessons via the internet, radio and television to keep them academically occupied while they’re away from school. There is information on our website, past papers that parents can use to work with their children.”

According to Trotman, the Ministry will continue issuing advisories to ensure that all parents, teachers and students have accurate information regarding the Ministry’s response to the virus.

Additionally, she noted that the Ministry has considered that the information available online will only be useful to students along the coastland or those with internet access.

“For those students who live in areas where the internet access is not readily available, we are looking at having print outs of the work forwarded to the Regional Education Officers of places like Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine to deliver them to the parents,” Trotman explained.

She said that the plan will apply to all students but especially those in Grades two, four and six.

Further, the CEO said that the Ministry is encouraging teachers to stay in touch with the students.

“In some instances, students or even parents can contact the teacher if they do not understand a particular topic/subject. So we are encouraging the teachers to continue to engage their students via WhatsApp or whatever means, while they are away from school,” she said.

The idea, she emphasized, is to ensure students remain safe and continue learning amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meantime, the Education Ministry has been actively working to ensure the readiness of all training and learning facilities under its purview for sanitation and continued hygienic practices.

This, the Ministry said, will create a safe environment for students and educators when they return to school.

The Ministry has also been in discussions with the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) to facilitate the smooth rescheduling of the National Grande Six Assessment (NGSA) which was initially set for April 8 and 9 and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations usually held in May/June annually.

NGSA practice test papers are available on the Ministry’s website. Radio broadcasts of the Interactive Radio Instruction continue daily on NCN Radio and Radio Mahdia, Bartica, Essequibo, Mabaruma, Lethem and Radio Paiwomak.