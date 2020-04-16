Prison escapee recaptured after attempting to rob man

Latest update April 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
One month after he escaped from the Mazaruni Prison, 29-year-old Christopher Punch of 28 El Dorado Village, West Coast Berbice was on Monday night captured by police ranks at D’Urban and John Streets, Georgetown.
According to information, Punch attempted to rob a man and moments later, police ranks on patrol saw him acting in a suspicious manner.
Punch ran and the ranks chased after him. He was later apprehended and taken into custody and it was then that they were informed that Punch is a prison escapee.
It was reported that Punch was a trustee at the correctional facility and that he escaped on February 29, 2020 around 14:00hrs.
Punch had escaped while attending to the livestock at the back of the prison. Punch and six other inmates were taken to the dairy farm to tend to the livestock.
While attending to the livestock, Punch reportedly asked a prison warden to urinate in some nearby bushes. However, hours later when the prison warden was rounding up the other inmates, he realised that Punch was missing.
Punch is serving a nine-year sentence for simple larceny and attempted larceny of a motorcycle in Linden. He was charged in April 2019 for the theft of four motorcycles between February 28, and March 1, 2019. (Renay Sambach)
