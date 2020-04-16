Ministry confirms 7 new cases of COVID-19; 5 in ICU

As of April 15, seven more individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 55. Up to press time, the number of deaths remains six.

In an update to the nation yesterday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, said that between February 26 and April 15, 250 individuals were evaluated for coronavirus of which 195 came back negative.

In the Ministry’s quarantine and isolation facilities, the numbers are 25 and 41, respectively. Five individuals who have developed worsened conditions are now patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The CMO stated too that of the 55 COVID-19 cases, four are known to have a travel history, while the other 51 persons contracted the virus within Guyana.

The number of confirmed cases in Region Four represents more than 80% of the total cases, the CMO revealed. He said too that most of those who tested positive are males. In the over 50 age group, males and females are almost equally affected. However, in the 30-49 years age group, most of those who tested positive, the majority are males.

The Public Health Ministry’s COVID-19 hotline continues to receive calls from concerned citizens, which total 1, 966. Commenting on this, the CMO said that, “We are extremely happy, and I wish to remind you to use the COVID-19 app, as well as the hotline in your regions to seek information on this disease.”

Globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 2, 882,372, cases, with 123,010 deaths. In the Region of the Americas, there are more than 600,000 confirmed cases, with 27,000 plus deaths.

The CMO took the opportunity to remind listeners that persons with underlying health conditions are more at risk for contracting the disease. He listed some of those conditions as chronic lung disease such as asthma and bronchitis, as well as those associated with smoking, high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, high blood sugar in some persons and diseases associated with immuno-compromised conditions such as HIV/AIDS and cancer.

“In Guyana, large proportions of adults in their mid 20s are affected by these conditions, and are at high risk for the development of the more serious form of COVID-19, which results in hospitalization, ICU care and even death,” he emphasized.

He made it clear that no one has been proven immune, the CMO said, “Let me remind you that there is no vaccine for this disease, nor has the WHO approved any medication. The medical personnel will treat you according to the symptoms you have.”