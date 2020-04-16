GPL worker remanded on two counts of attempted murder

A Linesman attached to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) was on Tuesday remanded to prison on two counts of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to murder his girlfriend and her daughter.

Junior Benn, 32, of Courtland Village, Corentyne, Berbice appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court and stood before Magistrate Peter Hugh to hear the charges.

Benn, it was reported on Wednesday 8th April, 2020 at Courtland Village inflicted grievous bodily harm on Sojourner Johnson and Sheveika Cameron with intent to commit murder. He was not required to plead and is set to return to court next Tuesday.According to the facts of the case, 32-year-old Cameron and 8-year-old Johnson, both of Scottsburgh, Upper Corentyne, Berbice were both assaulted by Benn.

Cameron who shared a relationship with Benn for over a year would regularly visit his home with her daughter. They reportedly ventured to Benn’s residence and while spending time, an argument erupted after Benn accused Cameron of cheating on him. It was reported that Benn reportedly got up and dealt her several cuffs to her face and body and slammed her to the floor. This was done in the presence of the child. In an attempt to stop the man from hitting her mother, the child grabbed Benn and screamed for him to stop. Instead of adhering, Benn dealt the child a cuff to her face causing her to collapse to the floor in an unconscious state.

The enraged Benn, according to reports, did not stop there, he then allegedly took a green liquid substance in a bottle believed to be poisonous and poured it on Cameron’s face and mouth. By that time neighbours who overheard the commotion rushed over and intervened. The mother and daughter were immediately rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital where Cameron was admitted and her daughter was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

When Benn was arrested, he claimed that Cameron had poisoned his tea. He told the police that after he consumed the tea his stomach began to burn. He was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital for a medical assessment but was found to have no poisonous substance in his system.

The mother and daughter are recovering.