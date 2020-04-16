Duo remanded for Republic Gardens home invasion

⁃ one charged for receiving stolen item

By Renay Sambach

Two men accused in the Republic Gardens brazen home invasion were yesterday remanded to prison by Magistrate Sunil Scarce. The brother of one of the defendants was granted $75,000, bail for allegedly receiving a stolen gold chain which was among the booty taken during the invasion.

The three men made their appearance in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court.

Twenty-five-year-old Godfrey Lynch called “Follower” of 54 Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown and Anthony Johnson called “Big life”, 20, of 89 Second Street, Agricola, were jointly charged for two counts of armed robbery.

Unrepresented, Lynch and Johnson denied the charges which stated that on April 9, 2020, at 335 Republic Gardens, East Bank Demerara, while in the company of others and armed with guns, they robbed Ryan Rajmangal and Nicholas Prince.

While Gregory Boyce, 35, of 86 D’Urban and Smyth, Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, the brother of Lynch, was charged for receiving stolen items. Boyce was granted bail by Magistrate Scarce after he denied the charge which stated that between April 9, 2020 and April 12, 2020, he received a gold chain which is said to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.

Both matters were adjourned to May 15, 2020.

According to information, on the day in question, around 07:58am, Rajmangal was at home with his four children ages five to 11 years old, along with a woman, when four men, two of whom were armed with handguns, held him at gunpoint. The man was about to head to work when the men entered the home and rounded up the children.

They then tied up Rajmangal and the woman, who were in the kitchen, and searched the house for valuables and cash. During the 40-minute ordeal, Nicholas Prince, a relative of Rajmangal, arrived to investigate since the wife of Rajmangal informed him that some strange men were in the home.

The wife, who was not in the house at the time, was able to see this by way of a hidden camera which was connected to her phone by way of an app.

Upon hearing Prince outside, the men quickly grabbed up some other items before making good their escape. On their way out, they robbed Prince of his cell phone and jewellery.

The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Acting on information, police ranks went to a location where they apprehended and charged the men after some of the stolen items were recovered.