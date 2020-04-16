Latest update April 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Duo remanded for Republic Gardens home invasion

Apr 16, 2020 News 0

⁃ one charged for receiving stolen item

By Renay Sambach

Two men accused in the Republic Gardens brazen home invasion were yesterday remanded to prison by Magistrate Sunil Scarce. The brother of one of the defendants was granted $75,000, bail for allegedly receiving a stolen gold chain which was among the booty taken during the invasion.

Remanded: Godfrey Lynch

The three men made their appearance in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court.
Twenty-five-year-old Godfrey Lynch called “Follower” of 54 Fifth Street, Alberttown, Georgetown and Anthony Johnson called “Big life”, 20, of 89 Second Street, Agricola, were jointly charged for two counts of armed robbery.
Unrepresented, Lynch and Johnson denied the charges which stated that on April 9, 2020, at 335 Republic Gardens, East Bank Demerara, while in the company of others and armed with guns, they robbed Ryan Rajmangal and Nicholas Prince.
While Gregory Boyce, 35, of 86 D’Urban and Smyth, Streets, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, the brother of Lynch, was charged for receiving stolen items. Boyce was granted bail by Magistrate Scarce after he denied the charge which stated that between April 9, 2020 and April 12, 2020, he received a gold chain which is said to be stolen or unlawfully obtained.
Both matters were adjourned to May 15, 2020.
According to information, on the day in question, around 07:58am, Rajmangal was at home with his four children ages five to 11 years old, along with a woman, when four men, two of whom were armed with handguns, held him at gunpoint. The man was about to head to work when the men entered the home and rounded up the children.

The bandits during the home invasion

They then tied up Rajmangal and the woman, who were in the kitchen, and searched the house for valuables and cash. During the 40-minute ordeal, Nicholas Prince, a relative of Rajmangal, arrived to investigate since the wife of Rajmangal informed him that some strange men were in the home.
The wife, who was not in the house at the time, was able to see this by way of a hidden camera which was connected to her phone by way of an app.
Upon hearing Prince outside, the men quickly grabbed up some other items before making good their escape. On their way out, they robbed Prince of his cell phone and jewellery.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Acting on information, police ranks went to a location where they apprehended and charged the men after some of the stolen items were recovered.

 

More in this category

Sports

What cricket means to West Indians (Part 7) Lloyd talks about leading the invincibles

What cricket means to West Indians (Part 7) Lloyd talks about leading...

Apr 16, 2020

In 2006 Lloyd spoke about the challenges of leading an almost invincible team. “Many of the guys came to play with me for the first time but we managed to get them to understand what they...
Read More
Fruta Conquerors doing their part to flatten covid-19 curve

Fruta Conquerors doing their part to flatten...

Apr 16, 2020

Youths calling on authorities to upgrade Tuschen playfield

Youths calling on authorities to upgrade Tuschen...

Apr 15, 2020

National footballers waiting out pandemic in Miami

National footballers waiting out pandemic in

Apr 15, 2020

Church’s, NCN, Smoke Shack on board iBet Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’

Church’s, NCN, Smoke Shack on board iBet...

Apr 15, 2020

‘Not enough local club cricket’ says WI U-19 spinner Nedd Urges people to stay home as Covid-19 cases rise in Guyana

‘Not enough local club cricket’ says WI U-19...

Apr 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019