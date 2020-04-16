De Waterfalls bossman want shy he net too

Latest update April 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Apr 16, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
One of dem boys lef the Waterfalls paper. No sooner he lef, he call dem other boys and seh how de grass greener on de outside. He seh how he get nuff and better offers.
Dis is de same man who did write wan nice letter to de bossman of de Waterfalls paper. He seh how he getting down in age and is time he lef the profession to de young people. Dem boys nah bin feel he had an axe to grind.
De bossman bin sorry that he lef. Two a dem used to be like batty and poe. Dem had a quarrel one minute and deh drinking rum de next. Dem was like husband and wife, dem odder boys and gyals at de Waterfalls believe.
De bossman prepare a special retirement package fuh de man wah lef. He even been planning a big retirement party fuh de man he call he friend.
But de man now tell dem boys how he nah wan money, how things bright pon de outside.
Dis mek dem boys wan shy dem cast net to see if dem too can get some of dem nice offer wah outside.
Even de bossman of de Waterfalls paper seh he and all might shy he net.
De man who seh money is nah a problem sit down with de national toilet paper – the Kranicle. When he don talk, de Kranicle put in dem own thing in de story and seh how the Waterfalls paper change.
Dem boys wan de Kranicle fuh know that de Waterfall paper nah gat no Mingo hay. And it ain’t want no Mingo. Dem boys seh de Waterfalls paper is nah GECOM wah does see X and put Y. De Waterfalls paper does call it as it sees it. Even dem boys wuking at de Waterfalls paper don’t get spare.
Is dah mek dem used to call it de Cochore paper – is because it cochore pon every Tom, Dick and Harry without exception.
Dem boys seh the Waterfall paper cochore pon the Pee Pee Pee, the Pee En See, the HAPNU, the Hay Eff See and all dem other See.
Dem boys seh the Kranicle no different from Mingo.
It been like Mingo all de time, regardless who in power.
Talk half and lef the retirement package fuh add to dem boys Christmas bonus!
