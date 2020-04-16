After 100 years, ‘Cousin Rachel’ passes on

After a fulfilling 100 years of existence, Rachael Isabella Michael, who was fondly called ‘Cousin Rachel’, ‘Cousin Rach’ or ‘Neighbour Rach’, has passed away.

The centenarian, who lived in East Canje, Berbice for most of her life, died peacefully at her Lot 25 Betsy Ground home just after midday on Good Friday.

She was born on October 23, 1919 at the New Amsterdam Hospital. According to family members, Cousin Rachel had a twin sister who lived for a few months. She had three other siblings.

Although she never married, she gave birth to five children – Ivor, Winslow, Claville, Barbara and Patrick. She was grandmother to 13 and had over 30 great grandchildren and 19 great-great grandchildren.

Apart from her immediate family, residents of the village and her Church, St. Patrick’s Anglican, many others are mourning her demise. Adding to the grief is the fact that many people, including some family members and friends in the diaspora, will not be able to attend a wake for the woman due to restrictions implemented to prevent the continued spread of the contagious novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Many are disappointed that Cousin Rachel will not be afforded a grand home sending she deserves. They are however taking solace in the fact that she was able to live to the ripe old age of 100. Her passing on Good Friday has also given them peace of mind.

Considered as the village matriarch, Cousin Rachel lived her life embracing the importance of simplicity, discipline and belief in the Creator. (Samuel Whyte)