Latest update April 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
An accident at Kairuni on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway last night caused this pick-up to topple before coming to a halt in a mangled state. Reports suggest that the driver suffered minor injuries. It is not clear if anyone else was injured.
Apr 16, 2020In 2006 Lloyd spoke about the challenges of leading an almost invincible team. “Many of the guys came to play with me for the first time but we managed to get them to understand what they...
Apr 16, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
All the warnings for Guyana are dire. The latest are from Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, Director of Medical Services at the Georgetown... more
The APNU+AFC is wasting its time in pedalling the fake narrative that it won the 2020 General and Regional Elections. Not... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Despite a lofty statement on March 26, the world’s richest nations, the G20, have responded poorly... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]