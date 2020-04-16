$17.8 M River Ambulance to boost healthcare delivery in Region 10

– as Region Seven gets donation of boats

The Regional Health Department of Region 10 has been endowed with yet another river ambulance. The $17.8 M river vehicle was handed over to the Region by former Member of Parliament and Ministry of Public Health official, John Adams, on behalf of Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

At a simple ceremony, which also saw Region Seven collecting boats, Adams told an evidently pleased Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Pansy Armstrong, that the ambulance is geared towards enhancing the delivery of effective and efficient healthcare. The river ambulance, which is the second to be donated to Region 10 in less than a year, will service several communities up the Demerara River, while the previous ambulance is currently serving communities up the Berbice River.Adams reminded the RHO that the Ministry of Public Health remains cognizant of the critical importance of such facilities and resources to aid in the continued delivery of healthcare. He added that the Ministry, through the excellent leadership of Minister Lawrence, will continue in that regard. “The Ministry of Public Health, in its continued efforts

and mandate to deliver a high level of health care, continues to reach out to various communities through the respective Regions in ensuring that such facilities are provided to them. As such, this river ambulance comes at a time when the people of the Berbice River would be able to better access improved and enhanced healthcare as we as a Ministry reach out to them. I therefore would like to urge the RHO and team to continue their work, while ensuring that this ambulance can better serve the people that it is intended for,” Adams said.The Ministry official also urged the RHO to ensure that proper care is taken of the river ambulance.

In response, Dr. Armstrong said that the river ambulance will be used primarily for healthcare delivery and to transport medical emergencies to hospitals. She said that the boat will be placed at Malali where it is expected to service the nearby communities better. “It will be stationed at the Malali area, which is the farthest point in the Demerara River. This will help us to make health care more accessible and affordable for all,” Dr. Armstrong said.

She stated that the river ambulance will ensure that they are better equipped to manage the delivery of healthcare within the Region. The RHO said too that despite the evident challenges in delivering effective and efficient healthcare, the region continues to do a remarkable job in this regard.

“We have our challenges but I am happy to say that we are able to deliver healthcare at a high standard, thus the handing over of this boat today will continue to propel us in Region 10 to take healthcare to another level within the Demerara River as we seek to ensure that healthcare is accessed by all,” the RHO said.

Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Seven, Kurwin Ward, in receiving a donation of boats, described the endowment as timely and very important to his Region. He said that it will aid the Region in significantly getting work done. “The donation of these two boats is very important to the Region and we are truly appreciative of it. Presently, we are expanding at the Kamarang Hospital and these boats will help us to get into several communities,” REO Ward said.