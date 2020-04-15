Youths calling on authorities to upgrade Tuschen playfield

Latest update April 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Despite several pleas by residents to upgrade the Tuschen New Housing Scheme playfield which is situated next to the primary school, the ground is still being neglected by the authorities.

The current state of Tuschen New Housing Scheme playfield.

Kaieteur Sport was informed that efforts were made to form a committee to manage the facility, but since the ground is not being taken care of, the committee is not functioning.
Some efforts were made to upgrade the ground sometime back, but the works were not completed. Youths in the area cannot gain maximum use of the ground since playing there can easily result in injuries due to the current state of the facility.
One resident indicated that to keep the youths meaningfully occupied which will help to develop a better society, there must be adequate facilities.
Residents are calling on the authorities to upgrade the ground whenever it may be safe to carry out works there.

