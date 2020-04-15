Shuman disgruntled with GECOM’s sloth to operationalise recount

Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lenox Shuman, has voiced his dissatisfaction with the time it is taking for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to get the national recount of all votes cast in the March general and regional elections on stream.

The party’s presidential candidate conducted a Facebook livestream, yesterday, where he noted the developments at GECOM.

Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield was expected to present the final plan on the recount’s modalities, but he did not do so, as the Secretariat said it needed clarity on a few issues before proceeding.

Shuman discussed the sloth toward the recount and the lack of a fully functioning government in the context of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and its grave threat to the lives of Guyana’s citizens.

He referred to projections by the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) that Guyana’s actual COVID-19 cases may actually be in the thousands, and could meet 20,000 by early next month.

Shuman said that, at this time, the country is in need of strong leadership.

The presidential candidate has accepted that his party did not make a considerable showing in the March 2 elections, but he is adamant that the people must have their voting franchise respected swiftly so that a government can be installed.

“I am hopeful that when the Guyana Elections Commission meets [today] that we’re going to have a framework put forth that is different from the 156 days [duration] as tabled by Mr. Keith Lowenfield, and that we are going to see a conclusive end to these elections in under 20 days,” Shuman said.

Shuman has called on the GECOM Chair (ret’d) Justice Claudette Singh to ensure the Guyanese public gets closure with the credible conclusion of the electoral process.