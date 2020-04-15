Region Ten confirms second COVID-19 case – Female patient, 29, transferred to Diamond Diagnostic Centre

The Regional Health and Emergency Committee of Region Ten has confirmed that a second person from that region has been tested positive for COVID-19. The confirmation was given by Medical Superintendent (MS) of the Linden Hospital Complex, Dr Joseph London.

Dr. London disclosed that the 29-year-old woman is currently warded at Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

According to Dr. London, the woman had displayed mild symptoms of the disease. She had complained of a sore throat, fever and cough at the initial stage of her examination.

The doctor said that the woman was treated and sent home where she was advised to isolate to protect herself and others.

However recognizing that the woman hails from the area that the first case was identified in Linden, Dr. London said a decision was taken by the hospital to conduct a COVID-19 test on her.

“The hospital took the samples off her on April 8 and we advised her that she should go in home isolation until the results came back. When the results returned showing that she was positive, it was handed over to the Region and National Task Force, so that the required action could be taken,” the Linden Hospital MS said.

Dr London said that the woman was taken to hospital on Monday night.

“An ambulance from the hospital took the woman to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where she is currently admitted.”

He noted that the region continues to have an aggressive approach to the disease, stressing that all required protocols and actions are being taken as they seek to protect residents. He also assured that the Regional Health Officer and his colleague at Wismar are continuing to meet frequently as they strategize and put the required systems in place to deal with the infectious disease.

“We are monitoring, we are evaluating, and we are keeping a close eye out as we recognize that we need to remain proactive so as to ensure that all remain safe within Region Ten,” the MS said, urging the public to remain vigilant.

“We are appealing to all, to remain at home, as it is the safest way to protect oneself, while we would like all to know that from a health position we are continuing to work to ensure that we safeguard the region as best as we can,” he assured.

Dr London declared that persons should pay heed to the advisory from the regional health authorities and more so the Ministry of Public Health. He warned that COVID-19 “is no joke and should not be treated as a light or unimportant matter”.

He said that people should increase vigilance towards the disease as it would aid in saving lives