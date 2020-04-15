Prepare fuh suck salt

Dem boys warn y’all all along bout this shameful deal which the government sign with dem oil companies. The chickens now come home to roost.

Dem boys smelling hard times ahead. Dem boys know bout sucking sugarcane.

But dem boys warning y’all fuh start prepare fuh suck salt fuss.

Rightstart Henergy seh how the breakeven price fuh Guyana oil is US$37 per barrel. Hesss seh it is US$ 35 per barrel. Dem numbers more twisted than those on Mingo’s spreadsheet.

Dem boys know that when dem oil company seh one price, the actual breakeven price is far, far less. That is how dem robbing.

The fact is dem also picking we pocket with the oil deal. Oil selling right now for US$29.60.

Dat mean we getting far less than breakeven.

The oil companies telling us it mean we nah getting nuttin right now, except debt.

Fuh every barrel dem pump, we getting debt and mo’ debt.

Never mind dem oil company paying dem foreign staff big money and shortchanging we.

Dem boys laugh when dem hear how Guyana gun have to store its share of oil to avoid selling at a loss. Dem boys wan know wheh dem gun store de oil. Dem nah gat storage facility.

In the meantime, dem oil companies laughing all de way to de bank.

Dem have we wheh dem want we.

We fighting over counting 400,000 votes and dem still pumpin’ oil.

Talk half and prepare fuh suck salt.