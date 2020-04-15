Latest update April 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem boys warn y’all all along bout this shameful deal which the government sign with dem oil companies. The chickens now come home to roost.
Dem boys smelling hard times ahead. Dem boys know bout sucking sugarcane.
But dem boys warning y’all fuh start prepare fuh suck salt fuss.
Rightstart Henergy seh how the breakeven price fuh Guyana oil is US$37 per barrel. Hesss seh it is US$ 35 per barrel. Dem numbers more twisted than those on Mingo’s spreadsheet.
Dem boys know that when dem oil company seh one price, the actual breakeven price is far, far less. That is how dem robbing.
The fact is dem also picking we pocket with the oil deal. Oil selling right now for US$29.60.
Dat mean we getting far less than breakeven.
The oil companies telling us it mean we nah getting nuttin right now, except debt.
Fuh every barrel dem pump, we getting debt and mo’ debt.
Never mind dem oil company paying dem foreign staff big money and shortchanging we.
Dem boys laugh when dem hear how Guyana gun have to store its share of oil to avoid selling at a loss. Dem boys wan know wheh dem gun store de oil. Dem nah gat storage facility.
In the meantime, dem oil companies laughing all de way to de bank.
Dem have we wheh dem want we.
We fighting over counting 400,000 votes and dem still pumpin’ oil.
Talk half and prepare fuh suck salt.
Apr 15, 2020Despite several pleas by residents to upgrade the Tuschen New Housing Scheme playfield which is situated next to the primary school, the ground is still being neglected by the authorities. Kaieteur...
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 14, 2020
Apr 14, 2020
By now, most decent, honest, law-abiding, multi-racial Guyanese here, and whichever country they are in, should be grateful... more
The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall paints a chilling picture. It has been converted into a facility to house COVID-19 patients.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Despite a lofty statement on March 26, the world’s richest nations, the G20, have responded poorly... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]