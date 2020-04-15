‘Not enough local club cricket’ says WI U-19 spinner Nedd Urges people to stay home as Covid-19 cases rise in Guyana

By Sean Devers

Guyana and West Indies U-19 left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd was a vital member of the team when West Indies Emerging Players in the Colonial Medical won the Regional Super50 Cup tournament last year November in Trinidad before being one of two Guyanese, who played in the 2020 U-19 World Cup in South Africa, which ended on February 9 when Bangladesh beat India in the final.

The Regional side started with three wins to top their zone and finished fifth after their game against Australia was washed out. West Indies ended fifth after finishing with more points than Australia in the group stage.

Born on January 10, 2001 in Georgetown, Nedd, who had career best 4-29 in the semis at the Oval, says he gained mostly experience from playing in the Super50 tournament.

The 19-year-old Nedd captured 10 wickets for 94 runs from 30.3 overs in five matches at an average of 9.40 and an Economy Rate of 3.08 in the Super50 tournament.

“The most important thing I’ve learnt from the super 50 was to be very observant while bowling when the batsmen are looking to score quickly and be aggressive. In the World Cup was basically the same, just with different conditions and knowing the pitches would have been better than those in the Caribbean,” said Nedd, a member of the Tony Hartford U-17 Academy team of Trinidad & Tobago on their tour of New Zealand four years ago.

“Guyana’s Franchise cricket isn’t that much competitive. Coming into the Super50 and coming up against good batsmen was a bit challenging,” Nedd, the son of former Guyana off-spinner Gavin Nedd, explained.

Young Nedd is one of the millions of Sportspersons affected by the suspension of all sports world wide and disclosed that the Covid-19 has affected his training.

“After coming home from the World Cup, I had a few areas that I wanted to correct in my bowling, batting, fielding. But due to break caused by the virus I’ve been working out in terms of fitness. Over the past year and months, I’ve been playing mostly 50-Over and T20 cricket so I was mostly looking forward to playing local two-day cricket,” added Nedd, who attended the St Gabriel’s Primary and later Tutorial High and Chase Academy.

The Multi-talented youth represented Tutorial in the Digicel School’s Football competition, while his favourite cricketer is Shakib Al Hassan.

Nedd feels his batting and fitness are two areas he intends to work a bit harder on but although he was selected for Guyana at the U-15, 17 and Guyana and West Indies U-19 levels as a spinner he has the ability to develop into a competent all-rounder.

Nedd, who says taking his first 5-wicket haul for West Indies under 19s against England in Antigua is his most memorable performance, grew up from a toddler at the famous DCC in Queenstown, a club which produced Lance Gibbs, Clive Lloyd and Roy Fredericks, three of the greatest West Indies Test players.

The West Indies Youth spinner spoke about the standard of club cricket in Guyana.

“I think in Guyana we have to play country-wide tournaments knowing it will be more challenging plus I don’t think there is enough local club cricket being played, especially in Georgetown. When you and my dad were playing, there were National club competitions (including the Bristol Cup 50-overs) that were played in all three Counties,” said Nedd, whose favorite dish is Roti and Curry.

In the 1980s and 90s the club tournaments were of a high standard and were played in each County with the top team from Berbice facing the second placed team from Demerara, while the second placed team from Berbice would oppose the Essequibo winner. The winner of the Demerara zone would play the runners up of Essequibo before the semi-finals and finals were contested in front of large crowds.

Nedd also had a message for his fellow Guyanese dealing with the Corona Virus at a time when a 6 to 6 curfew is in place for all non-essential workers.

“This time is very a rough time for us all due to the Covid-19, I encourage you all to stay safe, stay at home and use the guidelines given out,” concluded the youngster who made his first division debut for DCC against Police when he was only 13.