No arrest yet in Wismar execution-style killing

Latest update April 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Commander of E Division, Hugh Winter, has said that while investigations are continuing into the execution-style killing of a 43-year-old man by a lone gunman on Monday evening, no one has yet been held in relation to the matter.
Police in Linden are presently investigating the gunning down of Glenroy Chapman called ‘G’, a clothes vendor, of Lot 130 Half Mile, Wismar, Linden.
Chapman was shot multiple times, about his upper body, as he sat on a bench with a friend in front of his yard, at approximately 18:30 hrs on Monday.
According to reports, Chapman was in the company of a friend when he has shot dead by a man wearing a mask.
The suspect, who was dressed in a white t-shirt, approached the two men from an easterly direction and using a handgun, discharged several rounds in Chapman’s direction, striking him a number of times.
Chapman was transported by a police vehicle to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His friend managed to escape unhurt.
The body is presently at the G-Jetsco Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination.
Police reportedly retrieved five 9 mm spent shells and one warhead from the crime scene.
Chapman, who sold clothing in the Mackenzie market, resided with his reputed wife, Jennifer Rowe and their eight children.
Apr 15, 2020Despite several pleas by residents to upgrade the Tuschen New Housing Scheme playfield which is situated next to the primary school, the ground is still being neglected by the authorities. Kaieteur...
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 15, 2020
Apr 14, 2020
Apr 14, 2020
By now, most decent, honest, law-abiding, multi-racial Guyanese here, and whichever country they are in, should be grateful... more
The Cliff Anderson Sports Hall paints a chilling picture. It has been converted into a facility to house COVID-19 patients.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Despite a lofty statement on March 26, the world’s richest nations, the G20, have responded poorly... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]