No arrest yet in Wismar execution-style killing

Apr 15, 2020

Commander of E Division, Hugh Winter, has said that while investigations are continuing into the execution-style killing of a 43-year-old man by a lone gunman on Monday evening, no one has yet been held in relation to the matter.

Dead: Glenroy Chapman

Police in Linden are presently investigating the gunning down of Glenroy Chapman called ‘G’, a clothes vendor, of Lot 130 Half Mile, Wismar, Linden.
Chapman was shot multiple times, about his upper body, as he sat on a bench with a friend in front of his yard, at approximately 18:30 hrs on Monday.
According to reports, Chapman was in the company of a friend when he has shot dead by a man wearing a mask.
The suspect, who was dressed in a white t-shirt, approached the two men from an easterly direction and using a handgun, discharged several rounds in Chapman’s direction, striking him a number of times.
Chapman was transported by a police vehicle to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His friend managed to escape unhurt.
The body is presently at the G-Jetsco Funeral Home awaiting post mortem examination.
Police reportedly retrieved five 9 mm spent shells and one warhead from the crime scene.
Chapman, who sold clothing in the Mackenzie market, resided with his reputed wife, Jennifer Rowe and their eight children.

