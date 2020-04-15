National footballers waiting out pandemic in Miami

Latest update April 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Apr 15, 2020 Sports 0

Golden Jaguars’; Guyana’s national men’s football team, duo of Curtez Kellman and Jeremy Garrett, are stuck in Miami, Florida, along with 68 other homebound Guyanese, waiting out the pandemic before returning home.

Curtez Kellman (on the ball) in action for Eastern Florida State College Titans.

The players, have been stuck in the U.S. for over three weeks now after their initial flight back home that was scheduled to make a transit stop in Trinidad and Tobago was cancelled after the twin-island republic closed their airport due to the outbreak to protect their people.
The 22-year-old Kellman, who is a senior majoring in Business Administration at Eastern Florida State College, had a breakthrough debut season with the Florida State College Titans, being a rock in the defence as the team finished runners-up in the NJCAA championship, while Garrett’s University finished sixth in the NJCAA table.
Now, after the logistics had been sorted out, local authorities were forced to restrict all international flights until May 1st and the student-athletes fear that with increased cases, the layover may very well be extended beyond the May 1st deadline.
Luckily, after spending two days at the airport, the Guyanese consulate in the U.S. placed the sportsmen in a hotel where they are currently.
This week, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Kaieteur Sport that if the situation gets worst locally, the airports lockdown may be extended.

 

 

