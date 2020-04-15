Latest update April 15th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Moleson Creek man is hit-and-run fatality – Suspect detained

Apr 15, 2020 News 0

Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run fatal accident which occurred Monday night on the Moleson Creek Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice. The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Ron Thomas of Moleson Creek.
According to the police, Thomas had just left a sibling’s home and was heading in a northerly direction on the aforementioned roadway when he was reportedly struck down by a vehicle which fled the scene. The incident occurred about 20:55h
The victim was taken in an unconscious state to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was treated and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and admitted. He succumbed to his injuries about 08:00h yesterday.
A car suspected to be the one involved in the accident has been impounded and its driver detained.

More in this category

Sports

Youths calling on authorities to upgrade Tuschen playfield

Youths calling on authorities to upgrade Tuschen playfield

Apr 15, 2020

Despite several pleas by residents to upgrade the Tuschen New Housing Scheme playfield which is situated next to the primary school, the ground is still being neglected by the authorities. Kaieteur...
Read More
National footballers waiting out pandemic in Miami

National footballers waiting out pandemic in

Apr 15, 2020

Church’s, NCN, Smoke Shack on board iBet Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’

Church’s, NCN, Smoke Shack on board iBet...

Apr 15, 2020

‘Not enough local club cricket’ says WI U-19 spinner Nedd Urges people to stay home as Covid-19 cases rise in Guyana

‘Not enough local club cricket’ says WI U-19...

Apr 15, 2020

Pele FC Alumni Corp. cancels 2020 Youth Development Seminar

Pele FC Alumni Corp. cancels 2020 Youth...

Apr 14, 2020

What West Indies Cricket means to West Indians The four-pronged pace attack is born

What West Indies Cricket means to West Indians...

Apr 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019