Moleson Creek man is hit-and-run fatality – Suspect detained

Latest update April 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run fatal accident which occurred Monday night on the Moleson Creek Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice. The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Ron Thomas of Moleson Creek.
According to the police, Thomas had just left a sibling’s home and was heading in a northerly direction on the aforementioned roadway when he was reportedly struck down by a vehicle which fled the scene. The incident occurred about 20:55h
The victim was taken in an unconscious state to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was treated and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and admitted. He succumbed to his injuries about 08:00h yesterday.
A car suspected to be the one involved in the accident has been impounded and its driver detained.
