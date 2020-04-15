Man who chokes wife and threatens to push her head into fire, stabbed to death

Latest update April 15th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 35-year-old miner of Big Cannaballi, Barima, Waini River, North West District, was on Sunday stabbed to death, reportedly by his reputed wife, whom police said he choked and threatened to push her head into a fire.
The victim was identified as Clarence Williams also known as Clarence Millington.
The incident reportedly occurred at around 19:30 hrs on Sunday.
Kaieteur News was informed that Williams was under the influence of alcohol when he made the threats.
It was reported that prior to the stabbing, the victim dragged his 32-year-old reputed wife, out of church to prepare a meal for him. It was while preparing his meal that things turned sour.
According to a police report, the suspect was cleaning fish with a knife and Williams reportedly threatened to push her head into the fire.
An argument ensued between the two and Williams was said to have choked the woman.
The police report stated that the woman became “annoyed” that she was being choked and used the knife to stab Williams twice in the region of his groin. He was later found motionless in his bed.
The injured man was taken to the Kumaka District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Sources close to the investigation revealed that the victim had three stab wounds to upper left leg, close to his groin.
The body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.
A knife suspected to be the murder weapon was recovered from the crime scene. Police say the suspect was taken into custody and she is assisting with investigations.
